Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
3 Foods That Look Awful But Taste Amazing in Western New York
If there is one thing that people who live in Buffalo and visit the Buffalo area can agree on is that food here is amazing. Just about everyone I know who has moved away has said the same thing, that they miss the food. With all of the great foods...
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY
One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
This $1.7M House For Sale Has Some Great Features In Clarence, NY
There have been a lot of great houses for sale in Western New York over the last few weeks. In fact the real estate market has been on fire this year in the Buffalo area. According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, while home sales are starting to slow down because of inflation and low housing inventory, the median sales prices have still increased and that has brought more competition into the market.
Labatt Blue Light Releases a Buffalo Bills Hard Seltzer
The Buffalo Bills regular season will begin in just four weeks and the first preseason game will kick off this Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. We can expect plenty of Bills fans out at the stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday and the full experience to start for week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on September 19th.
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
When Will Spirit Halloween Open In Western New York?
Halloween seems to be sweeping every retail store across Buffalo, but we are all waiting for one particular store to open up for the season. And that store is none other than Spirit Halloween. Look, I realize we are not even sending the kids back to school yet, but some...
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Brown to join flag raising ceremony
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will join members of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade Association of WNY on Thursday for a flag raising ceremony. It is being held in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. The flag raising is set for 12 p.m. […]
Check Out The Biggest Home For Sale In Western New York
If you come from a big family or like to play host for family parties and friend get-togethers you are going to need a big home. How about the biggest home for sale in Western New York? This home listed for sale in Bemus Point on Zillow offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring. The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Catholic...
