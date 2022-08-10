ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

[PHOTOS] Gorgeous $2.5 Million House For Sale In Buffalo NY

One of the very few good things about all the inflation we've seen lately is the housing market across the country is finally starting to cool off a little. While housing prices are still near all-time highs, especially in Western New York, this cooling off of the market may help more people than it hurts as houses become a tad bit more affordable.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $1.7M House For Sale Has Some Great Features In Clarence, NY

There have been a lot of great houses for sale in Western New York over the last few weeks. In fact the real estate market has been on fire this year in the Buffalo area. According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, while home sales are starting to slow down because of inflation and low housing inventory, the median sales prices have still increased and that has brought more competition into the market.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Labatt Blue Light Releases a Buffalo Bills Hard Seltzer

The Buffalo Bills regular season will begin in just four weeks and the first preseason game will kick off this Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. We can expect plenty of Bills fans out at the stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday and the full experience to start for week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on September 19th.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Brown to join flag raising ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will join members of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade Association of WNY on Thursday for a flag raising ceremony. It is being held in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. The flag raising is set for 12 p.m. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

