Woman injured after Fresno hit-and-run, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to Bullard and Angus avenues for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a seriously injured woman who was pinned inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Firefighters were able to free the woman from the car and she was taken to the hospital, where officials said her condition is currently unknown.

While investigating, officers said they learned that a dark-colored sedan had been driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic leading up to the crash. At some point, investigators said the suspect’s vehicle collided with the woman’s car, causing it to crash into the tree.

After the crash, officials said the alleged reckless driver got out of his vehicle and started to run toward the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as an adult man wearing green shorts.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for the next several hours as officers continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

