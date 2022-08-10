Read full article on original website
Nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property is sitting in Colorado’s treasury
The Colorado treasury's unclaimed property division lists $960 million in unclaimed cash, 418 million unclaimed company shares and nearly 7,000 physical items in its unclaimed property inventory.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Cost-free farmers market often helps those ineligible for other resources
DENVER, Colorado — One community leader felt the need to help people that she felt were left in the 'gray area' - those that do not qualify for SNAP benefits but still cannot afford a full grocery bill. Andrea Loudd started Andrea's No Cost Farmers Market off of 8th...
Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
Westword
Another Win for Attorney Threatened With Jail for Talking to Westword
On August 9, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a significant part of a March 2021 ruling that found subsections of the Colorado statute collectively known as the Children's Code to be unconstitutional, based largely on First Amendment grounds — a decision that flowed from a lawsuit filed by Denver-based attorney Jessica Peck after she was threatened with jail for talking with Westword regarding a 2019 story.
City and county of Denver set to increase local minimum wage to $17.29 an hour for 2023
DENVER — In a release sent out by the Denver Department of Finance, both the city and county of Denver are set to increase the local minimum wage to $17.29 beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Likewise, the minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be upped to $14.27 per hour provided that they earn at least $3.02 in tips.
skyhinews.com
Letter: Seitz, Miller are right on workforce housing survey
I agree with Tim Seitz and Andy Miller regarding the workforce housing survey (July 27, letters to the editor). Tim Steitz is correct, the survey was biased and asked leading questions to get the desired result. Andy Miller is also correct, the Housing Authority has not adequately considered the alternatives to fees or taxes on lodging rentals. We need a mechanism for funding workforce housing that works for the residents of Grand County. However, making housing even more expensive for residents and seasonal workers by increasing property taxes is not a solution that works for Grand County residents and I will vote NO on such a measure. It’s not that the people of Grand County aren’t generous. In 2020 and 2021 we passed property tax increases to support EMS services (1.75 mill levy); West Grand Fire (brought total mill levies to 10); and teacher pay and school facility upgrades (2021 West Grand School District 4.5 mills, 2020 East Grand School District $1 million mill levy increase). Moreover, due to price pressure for housing created by second home owners and investors, housing valuations have skyrocketed further increasing the amount of tax dollars Grand County residents pay.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
Breckenridge to reassess short-term rentals
Breckenridge is trying something different as it works to figure out the housing crisis affecting almost all mountain towns in Colorado. After a city council meeting Tuesday night, a unanimous vote to support the plan for short-term rental zoning and regulations passed its first hurdle. The plan will need another vote next week to pass officially, but it's well on its way. Watch the meeting here.The plan adjusts areas in town and gives particular parts a bigger allowance of percentages of homes that can get a short-term rental license. That's a lot to digest, but basically, the town wants to control how...
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Denver business feels effects of cement shortage
DENVER — At the peak of their busy season, concrete companies are now dealing with a cement shortage. Its stalled road construction projects in some cities across the country. In Denver, it has business owner Cade Lee making some difficult decisions. Lee owns Denver Concrete Inc., a residential concrete...
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
How much did Denver's former VA hospital sell for?
DENVER — Auction bids for the old VA hospital property closed Tuesday. The property, which is just over eight acres in east Denver's Hale neighborhood, was put up for auction on June 20. The highest bid submitted for the property was $41.25 million, according to the GSA's website. >Video...
Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming
DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
25 dogs from Kentucky arrive in Denver following record floods
DENVER — The Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is taking in dogs from communities in Kentucky impacted by severe flooding. The Colorado shelter will receive 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society shelter Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky shelter is working to disperse its animals across the United States to...
