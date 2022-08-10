I agree with Tim Seitz and Andy Miller regarding the workforce housing survey (July 27, letters to the editor). Tim Steitz is correct, the survey was biased and asked leading questions to get the desired result. Andy Miller is also correct, the Housing Authority has not adequately considered the alternatives to fees or taxes on lodging rentals. We need a mechanism for funding workforce housing that works for the residents of Grand County. However, making housing even more expensive for residents and seasonal workers by increasing property taxes is not a solution that works for Grand County residents and I will vote NO on such a measure. It’s not that the people of Grand County aren’t generous. In 2020 and 2021 we passed property tax increases to support EMS services (1.75 mill levy); West Grand Fire (brought total mill levies to 10); and teacher pay and school facility upgrades (2021 West Grand School District 4.5 mills, 2020 East Grand School District $1 million mill levy increase). Moreover, due to price pressure for housing created by second home owners and investors, housing valuations have skyrocketed further increasing the amount of tax dollars Grand County residents pay.

