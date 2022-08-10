Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Watch this brilliant metalhead accurately sum up every type of metal fan you'll see at a festival
From 'unimpressed' to 'quiet but EXTREMELY SATISFIED headbanger'...which one are you?
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine takes aim at “little brats” who wear Megadeth t-shirts without listening to their music in forthcoming song
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
Guitar World Magazine
Jared James Nichols: “I’ll never forget the moment I first saw Zakk playing in the flesh with Ozzy – it was beyond powerful. I was mesmerized”
The Les Paul-loving, Wisconsin-bred rocker talks guitar epiphanies, tube amp dynamics, and explains how full-tilt blues power involves a neck-breaking approach to recording. If you’ve never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, let us say right now: you’re missing out, big time. Usually armed with little more than the...
“I got a bit emotional seeing Ozzy and Iommi onstage together again": Queen's Brian May speaks for all of us after seeing Black Sabbath legends reunite
Queen guitarist Brian May salutes Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi for their surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Voices: Woodstock ‘99 rape survivors deserve more than a five-minute mention
Forget Fyre Festival – Woodstock ‘99 was the original masterclass in how not to organise a large-scale music event. Beyond just pissing off a bunch of rich kids with shoddy accommodation and lacklustre sandwiches, the orchestrators of Woodstock ‘99 failed to factor in basic requirements, such as security, sanitation and public welfare – to the point attendees literally burnt the thing to the ground (with candles provided to them by staff, of course). As younger generations are now discovering through Netflix’s new three-part docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, in addition to the piles of trash, lack of hygiene, water (unless...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
Mike Patton: "Prog? I've been called worse..."
No one's really suggesting Mike Patton's a cape-wearing prog rocker. But he admits that with some of his musical ventures, he does come close...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Health Status Declining or Not? Singer Has Shocking Move To Prove He's OK
Ozzy Osbourne is ready to make a shocking move to prove that he is well and healthy after worrying his fans about his status. The past months have been tough ones for Osbourne as he had been hit with health issues again. This made fans think about whether he would still be able to perform after the surgery.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Ex-Guns N’ Roses Drummer ‘Brain’ Mantia Loved Axl Rose’s Chaos
Drummer Bryan “Brain” Mantia was genuinely disappointed that the drama had come to an end when Guns N’ Roses’ 2002 tour was cut short after a riot in Philadelphia. He was a member of Axl Rose’s outfit from 2000-06, an era that included contributions to the Chinese Democracy album and the belatedly released 2021 single “Absurd.” In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mantia compares his experience to seeing Led Zeppelin’s final U.S. show as a teenager in 1977.
‘I canoodled in hedges and fumbled in recycling bins as a teenager – and I don’t regret a thing’
In the midst of a full Edinburgh fringe run of a new show, called Wench, I am awash with fond memories of a lifetime spent attempting sluttery. No shame in that. It’s 2022. No one was harmed in the making of that fun. Actually, saying “no shame” isn’t entirely...
