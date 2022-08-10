ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect pentatonic boxes to find new musical ideas

The latest lesson from the blues-rock maestro will open up new fretboard paths between familiar shapes and to help bust you out of a rut. This month, we’ll continue investigating ways to find new ideas and musical inspiration to help break out of a soloing rut. Many blues and rock players learn how to devise single-note licks by studying the “box” patterns for scales like minor and major pentatonic.
guitar.com

The Ernie Ball Music Man HT Series is here, with heat-treated pickups

Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest range of guitars is here. The newly-developed Heat Treated range consists of three models featured sporting the latest development in the brand’s technology: heat-treated pickups. Introducing the new patented pickup design developed by the company, the Heat Treated line of guitars aims to...
FOXBusiness

Elvis Presley jewelry, guitar up for auction

Long-lost jewelry Elvis Presley gave to manager Colonel Tom Parker is hitting the auction block later this month. The 200-piece collection includes jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches, chains and the guitar Presley played during his 1968 "comeback" TV special, Reuters reported. Some pieces of the jewelry were designed by Priscilla...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Popculture

David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
NME

Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’

Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
Ultimate Metallica

David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’

Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
American Songwriter

Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
MUSIC

