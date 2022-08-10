Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shows you how to connect pentatonic boxes to find new musical ideas
The latest lesson from the blues-rock maestro will open up new fretboard paths between familiar shapes and to help bust you out of a rut. This month, we’ll continue investigating ways to find new ideas and musical inspiration to help break out of a soloing rut. Many blues and rock players learn how to devise single-note licks by studying the “box” patterns for scales like minor and major pentatonic.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
guitar.com
The Ernie Ball Music Man HT Series is here, with heat-treated pickups
Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest range of guitars is here. The newly-developed Heat Treated range consists of three models featured sporting the latest development in the brand’s technology: heat-treated pickups. Introducing the new patented pickup design developed by the company, the Heat Treated line of guitars aims to...
Guitar World Magazine
Take a tone tour of Guild’s new Starfire I-12, the company’s most affordable 12-string electric guitar
Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter on recutting his classics, mad-scientist modding and hustling Guitar Center for parts in the ‘70s
The Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers legend sits down to share gear war stories, explain what makes a good session player, and discuss his first solo album, the brilliant Speed of Heat. Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter had a good 70s. Part rockstar, mustachioed and toting a self-modded Fender, his extraordinary playing...
FOXBusiness
Elvis Presley jewelry, guitar up for auction
Long-lost jewelry Elvis Presley gave to manager Colonel Tom Parker is hitting the auction block later this month. The 200-piece collection includes jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches, chains and the guitar Presley played during his 1968 "comeback" TV special, Reuters reported. Some pieces of the jewelry were designed by Priscilla...
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
NME
Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’
Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”
Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine takes aim at “little brats” who wear Megadeth t-shirts without listening to their music in forthcoming song
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
Stereogum
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Cover Of The Ramones’ “Outsider,” Recorded With David Berman
David Berman, the legendary leader of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, died by suicide in 2019; the third anniversary of his death was this past weekend. Maybe that’s why Will Oldham, Berman’s old friend and collaborator, has just resurrected a song that he recorded with Berman. In 2016,...
