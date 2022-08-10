Read full article on original website
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - James Wilson has a simple, but honest answer for why he loves playing football at Bay Springs.”. “Getting down and dirty,” Wilson said. It’s also a reason why he’s one of Dan Brady’s favorite players to coach. “He’s just got that...
Players of the Pine Belt: Columbia WR/OLB D.J. Cloyd
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than a year ago, Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback led the Wildcats to their first state title in nearly 40 years. “That was last year, that was 2021. We’ve moved on from there,” Bilderback said. The first step to putting the state championship...
Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon Hayes was “the guy” at Oak Grove High School. The wideout reeled in 88 catches for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns during a three-year high school career, helping the Warriors to two South State Championships. He decided to stay home and play college...
USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away
Players of the Pine Belt: Richton senior OL Christian Perry
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) -Richton looks to build upon last season which featured a 6-6 record and a playoff appearance. That all starts in the trenches with players like offensive lineman Christian Perry. “The war is won on the front lines,” Richton’s Chrisitan Perry said. Leading the troops into...
Corky Palmer Tribute
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
‘The Lord got a good one when He called him home;’ community members, former players remember USM great Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday, Aug. 10, marked a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss Baseball Coach Corky Palmer passed away. “The Lord got a good one when He called him home, and we’re going to miss him down here,” said Mitchell Williams, former WDAM Sports Director. “But, I’m sure he’s talking balls and strikes with the good Lord right now.”
10pm Headlines 8/9
Resurrection’s Denmark embarks on new voyage
A new season in any athletic competition always brings changes. But never perhaps has one brought as many to one person as the upcoming prep football campaign does for Pascagoula native Eric Denmark. After 36 years as an assistant coach on five different high schools staffs, all in Jackson County,...
QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet
QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run
Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After devastation struck Kentucky last week, one local church is bringing the community together to help those in need. Pastor Brandon Wilson of Pine Ridge Baptist Church is collecting donations to take to Kentucky. Wilson contacted local pastors affected by the floods after church members saw an immediate need.
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
