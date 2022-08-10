Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown has roasted Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party over the weekend. Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a photo of the Atlanta creator...
Who Is Irv Gotti's Ex-Wife? Social Media Users Are Empathetic Toward Her
Hip-hop fans know Irv Gotti and his brother, Chris, as the co-creators of music label Murder Inc. Records. At the height of the label’s success, Irv became a figurehead for the label as he helped catapult the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti. Not to mention, Irv went on to add more titles to his résumé that include record producer, executive, and show creator.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch
Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Gets Honest About Co-Parenting With Him And Jada Pinkett
Sheree Zampino recently made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Claps Back At Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Over “Pet” Comment
During a promo run for his latest animated film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked during an interview who’s celebrity “pet” would he be. The former wrestler turned movie star answered saying he would want to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. When asked why...
PETS・
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc
LHHATL returns with more drama. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on August 8. So far, cast members have been pretty busy with social media feuds. In fact, Momma Dee isn’t on good terms with Scrappy or Bambi. She’s been calling out both on the internet. Momma Dee thinks Scrappy has chosen Bambi over him. And she’s blamed Bambi for Scrappy not speaking to her. Interestingly enough, Scrappy is tired of Momma Dee and Bambi clashing. Plus, it’s going to be interesting to watch the show to see if Momma Dee’s close relationship with Shay Johnson has been an issue for him. Momma Dee has accused Bambi of being jealous of their friendship. However, Bambi has denied this. She just wants Momma Dee to stop bashing her online or at least keep the same energy in person.
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her full Burberry look while serving face and body!
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
Comments / 0