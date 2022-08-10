ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

TKO: The Tigers make their quarterback choice for 2022

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 1 day ago

TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" is pleased with Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz's choice for quarterback this season, St. Louis native Brady Cook will start the 2022 season under center for the Tigers. Cook prevailed over another local QB, East St. Louis' Tyler Macon and two other quarterbacks Sam Horn and Jack Abraham. Cook is the first local quarterback to guide the Tigers since Tyler Gabbert, the Parkway West alum.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has named Brady Cook the starting quarterback for Mizzou's season opener on Sept. 1. A native of St. Louis, Cook has played in eight career games, including five a season ago. He earned his first career start in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army West Point, completing 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a score. He also rushed for a career-high 53 yards and a touchdown against the Black Knights.
Emma Nichols is gearing up for her final season on the diamond at the University of Missouri in Columbia. In 16 appearances as a relief pitcher for the Tigers this spring, Mizzou’s only lefthander backed up staff aces Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings to help the team make the championship game of the Southeastern Conference tournament and finish 38-22 overall.
What a night for Springfield Cardinals player Chandler Redmond! The Cardinals AA affiliate first baseman hit for the home run cycle in the team’s 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday night in Texas. Redmond hit a two run home run in the 5th inning, a grand...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
The Cardinals seven game winning streak came to a lopsided end on Tuesday night, a 16-5 loss to the Rockies in Colorado. Miles Mikolas was hit hard, 10 runs on 14 hits in just two and two-thirds innings pitched. The Rockies got a three run homer from C.J. Cron and never looked back. They scored nine runs in the third inning, highlighted by eight straight hits off Mikolas. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk capped the scoring in the inning with a three run homer off Packy Naughton. Grichuk went 5 for 5 in the game. Cron also had 5 RBI for Colorado.
DENVER – Albert Pujols has treated baseball fans to some fine moments in his sendoff season, and he’s bringing some nostalgia to ballparks all around the country. Pujols lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-5 road victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday behind a four-hit night, his first since 2019 and first with the Cardinals in nearly 11 years.
The Cubs are willing to give Jason Heyward $22 million next season to not play. It’s the end of his massive contract that the Cardinals tried to top. At the time, Heyward expressed concern about the Cardinals aging core. “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion says It’s a comment that didn’t age so well.
The high school football season is quickly approaching! Local are schools held their first official practices on Monday, August 8th. The season kicks off on Friday, August 26th. Over in Illinois, Mascoutah is hoping to improve on an impressive 9-2 season in 2021. Prep football practices began on Monday, August 8th, that included the defending […]
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) It was announced Tuesday that MU football's Tauskie Dove is on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. This award recognizes the top offensive player in DI football who also shows: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. Nominees must meet one or more of...
ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November. The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an […]
