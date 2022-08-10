ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dona Ana Community College implements new textbook program for students

By Brie Lockhart
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Books4life is the new program DACC has implemented to start this upcoming fall semester. The program works by charging each student twenty-four dollars per credit hour and in exchange the student will receive all textbooks or materials needed.

Some students may benefit from this new program and some may be overpaying. For example, one textbook that cost twelve dollars may be costing the student ninety-six dollars through the books for less program, if it were a four-credit course.

Nicole Miller, the owner of campus bookstore in the Pan-Am plaza says students have come into her bookstore unaware of these charges. She says she just wants students to be aware and save money where they can.

“An auto program to where students have to take at least 8 classes that require this same component at four credit hours and eight classes you are looking at over 760 some dollars for one code that you can get for 120 but the biggest thing we are trying to promote here is for students to be aware,” says Miller.

But for some students, the books for less program may be beneficial when it comes to convenience or for some price.

“For that flat fee they will get every single book they need in all of their classes regardless of what material the faculty use, faculty can still choose whatever item they wish,” says Collin King, the DACC bookstore manager.

King says 80% of their books have gone digital especially since COVID but argues there are many benefits to the digital versions.

“They can just click directly into their canvas for their course and have exactly what they need. The other really nice thing about digital material is that it provides some level of interaction that physical books don’t..

“You can actually have your digital material read to you so if you are at the gym or if you are driving to class or in any of those situations you can actually get the book read to you directly through the app which is really exciting.”

According to King, before books4life was implemented, DACC allowed students to choose if they wanted to be apart of the program from course-course, but now its all or nothing.

He says there is an opt out option but students will be automatically enrolled in the program every semester unless they choose to opt out.

For any questions about the program you can email 2219mgr@follett.com

