Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge Clifton Newman revoking bond and requiring Curtis “Eddie” Smith to await trial in jail involves a new set of charges linked to Murdaugh — allegations that Smith helped the disbarred attorney with a drug and $2.4 million money laundering ring. Before Newman even finished announcing his decision, the sound of a deputy clicking handcuffs across Smith’s wrists behind his back could be heard across the courtroom. Smith had walked into the Richland County courthouse a free man through the front door. An officer escorted Smith, 62, out a protected courtroom side door. He was being taken to the Richland County jail — the same where Murdaugh is awaiting trial without bail on two murder charges in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in June 2021 as well as more than 80 other counts of fraud, stealing money from clients, drug charges and other alleged misdealings.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO