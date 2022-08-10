Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49-year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Turnipseede defrauded roughly 72 investors of over $8.5 million between 2015 and 2021, according to the indictment. An investigation by FBI agents in Cleveland show he promised investments would follow a sophisticated algorithm to make sports wagers and rake in double-digit returns. He claimed his payment would just be a percentage of profits. Turnipseede is accused of going so far as to email victims fake financial statements showing gains.
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Aug. 3 announced the 32 winning projects receiving a total of $500 million, funding which comes from the American Rescue Plan. The winners, which were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, will use grants to create or expand training programs for high-quality jobs.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed. After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Cars, food, and summer fun. That is what New Mexico Motors has in store for the annual NM Cruise this year. Normally the event is held in Las Vegas, NM, but this year the event’s destination is Belen. The cruise itself will start at Cafe Bella Coffee in Rio Rancho and will make several stops on the way to Belen, where a car show and competition will be held for New Mexico’s finest vehicles.
