Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

04-18-29-31-37

(four, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

