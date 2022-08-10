Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Trump-backed Tim Michels wins Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
Construction executive Tim Michels has won the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, defeating former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch with the help of a "political outsider" message, millions of dollars of his personal wealth and a critical endorsement by former President Donald Trump. Unofficial totals from the Associated Press showed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
wpr.org
Evers says Michels 'owns' Trump support as governor's race pivots toward general election
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that his Trump-backed Republican opponent would not be able to back away from positions he took in a contentious primary campaign, saying Michels' relationship with the former president would define the campaign. The comments from Evers were his first since learning he'd face off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
Wisconsin voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in 2022 primary race
Voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several statewide primary races. But the main race on many voters minds was the hotly contested Republican primary for Wisconsin governor. It's a race that has caught national headlines, as former President Donald Trump and former...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
wpr.org
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s top transportation official flags rising construction costs tied to inflation
In a sign that highway repairs could pinch Wisconsin coffers more in the future, the state’s top transportation official said Tuesday that recent bids from contractors are coming in higher than previous levels. Appearing on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said construction...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpr.org
A Florida license plate has reopened the debate over the 'Don't tread on me' flag
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently tweeted an image of what he said was a new state license plate featuring a coiled rattlesnake and the words "Don't Tread on Me," he said it sends a "clear message to out-of-state cars." The imagery of the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag dates to...
wpr.org
Engines of joy: Indie bookstores in Wisconsin rebound after pandemic slump
A map of Midwestern states is filled with detailed drawings of more than 200 indie bookstores that blanket the region and offer communities authenticity and a home for passionate readers — both present and future. The stores are members of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association and cooperative in their...
wpr.org
With the school year looming, districts struggle to fill open positions
Though the first day of school is less than a month away, Independence School District is still searching for a high school English teacher and Spanish teacher. So far, they’ve had zero applicants. In the district with 40 teachers, the staffing crunch has major consequences, said Paul Franzwa, the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error
The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
wpr.org
Crucial for fighting climate change, carbon-storing trees are on the chopping block in Wisconsin
Environmental and climate activists are calling on the U.S. Forest Service to halt logging of mature and old-growth trees that are crucial for storing carbon to combat climate change, including a project in northern Wisconsin. The Fourmile Vegetation Management Project in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is cited among the 10...
Comments / 0