Ardmore, OK

After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
NORMAN, OK
Ardmore, Oklahoma’s JayRoy Drops “Somewhere Outta Town”

Raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma JayRoy whose real name is Joshua Smith is a hip hop artist and songwriter utilizing his addictive tunes to rise from the ruin of war. He began making music at the age of 10, some people say it’s hard to get into the music industry but for JayRoy it seems to be no problem. Most artists fail to break into the industry. Majority have tried to make a name for themselves out there or try to get more gigs with little or no success. JayRoy doesn’t seem to have that problem with his powerful music and networking skills.
ARDMORE, OK
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Coleman school bus sidelined by vandalism

COLEMAN, Okla. (KTEN) — Just one day after classes resumed, one half of Coleman Public Schools' two-bus fleet was disabled after a driver discovered that a fuel line had been cut. The bus is only one year old and can't be driven until the slashed fuel line is repaired.
COLEMAN, OK
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
DENISON, TX

