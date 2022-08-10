A few scattered showers are possible Friday - more likely West of Madison. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold front that brought a few pop-up showers yesterday brings in the northerly wind today! Highs are expected to drop into the upper 70s. High-pressure will keep the sunshine around for today before more cloud cover and showers arrive Friday. Scattered showers spill into Wisconsin tomorrow due to a surge of warm air aloft combined with an upper-level wave. While not a washout, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the weather app!

