Downey, CA

Breaking News: Downey, CA: Identity released of the off-duty Monterey Park Police Department Officer who was shot and killed during the afternoon last Monday.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 1 day ago
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
COLTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

A man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday, police said. Around 3:50 a.m., The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police of a victim who had been found stabbed in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA. The victim was pronounced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
EAST PASADENA, CA
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA

