Breaking News: Downey, CA: Identity released of the off-duty Monterey Park Police Department Officer who was shot and killed during the afternoon last Monday.

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
Arcadia police officer, two others shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue
An Arcadia Police Department officer and two other people were shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia Wednesday night. Authorities, SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened.
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: No charges for PSPD officer present in condo when man was fatally shot
A Palm Springs Police Department officer who was present when a city resident was fatally shot by a bounty hunter won’t face charges. Driving the news: According to a letter obtained by The Desert Sun (🔒), Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin informed Police Chief Andy Mills about the decision in July.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
sgvcitywatch.com
Crack Attack: Suspect Allegedly Jettisons 22 Kilos of Coke after Pomona Crash
POMONA – A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested August 3, accused of dumping a substantial amount of crack cocaine out of the vehicle he drove after a fender bender, according to the Pomona Police Department. Oscar Dimas, 26, was involved in a traffic collision at South Garey Avenue and...
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
Fontana Herald News
Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Man found stabbed to death in Studio City
A man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday, police said. Around 3:50 a.m., The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police of a victim who had been found stabbed in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA. The victim was pronounced […]
iheart.com
Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
vvng.com
Bicyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run identified, police looking for driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 38-year-old Adelanto woman wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Saturday night. It happened at about 10:21 pm, on August 6, 2022, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Cactus Road. According to a...
