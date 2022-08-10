Nolan Arenado returns to Colorado, but Rockies offense steals the spotlight

Rockies' Elehuris Montero, left, congratulates Randal Grichuk as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Packy Naughton in the third inning Tuesday in Denver. The Associated Press

DENVER • Nolan Arenado walked into Coors Field on Tuesday and took a sharp left into the visitors clubhouse.

This isn't his home anymore — hasn't been for quite some time.

He's a Cardinal now, in his second season with the team after being involved in one of the most controversial trades in Rockies' history. Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies in 2019, but he was shipped off to St. Louis a year later after his relationship with the front office soured.

His return to Coors Field was different from a year ago, with standing ovations replaced with polite applause when he came up to bat. Fans still dotted the stands in both red and purple No. 28 jerseys, but they didn't pack the park like they did last year. And his performance this time wasn't nearly as well-received as it was last time, as he had just one hit and made an error as the Rockies beat the Cardinals 16-5.

"Last year was pretty hard coming here. To be quite honest, I didn't really enjoy it. I enjoyed the crowd and the fans." Arenado said. "This year, it doesn't feel as weird. When you walk through the tunnel, you get those emotions again because I walked that tunnel so many times."

Arenado — with a refined swing that has helped him excel away from altitude — is in the middle of another stellar season. He has a .301 batting average with 22 home runs, earning his seventh All-Star nod last month and putting himself in position for his 10th gold glove. He's playing better baseball than ever, he said, and proving he's not just a Coors phenom.

"I had to grow up because what works here doesn't work in St. Louis," Arenado said. "The ball doesn't fly like it does in Colorado. I really had to get a moment with myself and get better."

On Tuesday, though, he missed three plays that he normally would have made, opening the door for the Rockies to pile it on in what would become an offensive explosion for the team. The Rockies were especially productive in the third, scoring nine runs to drive out Cardinals' starter Miles Mikola after 2⅔. Mikola is the first pitcher in the modern area to give up 14 or more hits in just eight outs.

Randal Grichuk finished the day with a career-high five hits against his former team, the first Rockies' player to do so since Arenado did in 2017. Elehuris Montero — the top prospect in the Arenado trade — had two hits as he extended his hit streak to seven games, the most he's played in a row at the major league level. Brendan Rodgers also had four hits, while Ryan McMahon and CJ Cron each homered. McMahon's traveled a towering 495 feet to the second deck, the longest home run by a Rockies player in the statcast era and the fourth-longest in Coors Field history.

Ryan Feltner started off swell on the mound, allowing just one hit in his first four innings. He stumbled after though, giving up two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.