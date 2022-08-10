ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘Squad’ member Ilhan Omar survives challenge from centrist in Dem primary

By David Propper
New York Post
 1 day ago

Lefty House Rep. Ilhan Omar survived a challenge from a centrist Democrat during Minnesota’s primary Tuesday night in a race that came down to the wire.

A member of the so-called liberal “Squad,” Omar came one step closer to earning a third term in Congress by topping Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member. According to reports , he conceded after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Omar’s victory was slim, collecting just 50.5% of the casted votes against Samuels’ 48% in the four-way race with nearly 100% of votes counted.

Crime and law enforcement funding were major issues in the race.

Samuels helped defeat a ballot question that would’ve replaced the Minneapolis police department with a new public safety unit. He was also part of an effort to successfully sue the city to ensure it met minimum police staffing levels in compliance with Minneapolis’ charter.

Representative Ilhan Omar was able collect 50.5% of the casted votes against Don Samuels’ 48%.
He’s accused Omar of being divisive during her tenure.

Omar, a “defund the police” advocate, has defended calls to redirect police funding into other various community-based programs.

The ally of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was first elected to the House in 2018 and then was re-elected in 2020.

Minnesota 5th Congressional District candidate Don Samuels is greeted by supporters at his primary election night watch party on August 9, 2022.
Minnesota 5th Congressional District candidate Don Samuels accused Omar of being divisive.
She’s faced criticism for her stance against Israel and has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks in the past.

Omar will face Republican Cicely Davis, who won her GOP primary against two other opponents with about 48% of the vote.

With Post wires

