FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
NFL・
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL・
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Adam Shaheen to return to Dolphins after trade to Texans voided for failed physical
The Dolphins’ trade of Adam Shaheen to the Texans will be voided and he will return to Miami after he was given a failed physical designation, according to a league source.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed
The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
lindyssports.com
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson sued over youth camp no-show
The organizers of the Diontae Johnson Youth Football Camp sued the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver over his failure to show up for the one-day event. FlexWork Sports Management LLC contracted with Johnson to lend his name and make an appearance at the May 22 camp in Pittsburgh, and they contend they are out thousands in refunds and camp-related fees, plus damage to its reputation, because he wasn’t there.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
Apeks add shox to roster
Richard “shox” Papillon was added to Apeks’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday. The 30-year-old Frenchman previously competed with Team
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Josh Gordon
Denver 7’s Troy Renck writes Broncos CB Ronald Darby is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion. Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said RB Melvin Gordon didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury and he’s currently being evaluated. (Jeff Legwold) Denver is naming Greg Penner...
