ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority

PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy