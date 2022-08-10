Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
KATU.com
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons
PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority
PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
KATU.com
2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
Comments / 0