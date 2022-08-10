ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

South Carolina celebrates aviation week with local events Aug. 14-20

The Palmetto State will celebrate Aviation Week Aug. 14-20 with events highlighting the contributions of aviation to the state’s history, culture and economy. The week’s activities are being coordinated by the S.C. Aviation Association and the S.C. Aeronautics Commission in recognition of the impact of the state’s six commercial airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
MAULDIN, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Blackstock Battlefield offering ranger-guided hike

On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that...
BLACKSTOCK, SC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

District 356 set to open in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville’s newest entertainment area is preparing to open. What used to be a street next to Fluor Field on the West End has become transformed into District 356. It was brought together through a partnership between the Greenville Drive and the city of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson Jockey Lot will feature haunted attraction this fall

BELTON, S.C. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Anderson Jockey Lot posted on Facebook about an upcoming 'huge' announcement. The post said, "We will announce our exciting news this Friday 8/5/22. I promise you will not want to miss this!! Please stay tuned!" On Friday, they posted a TikTok...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Mindful Monday : Herbal Tea Stress Reliever

A state senator is threatening to defund libraries after finding books with "inappropriate content" in the children's sections. Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson explains the Virtual Learning program that many students have signed up for in the Greenville County School District. Four Legged Friends : Raine. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

End of Summer Bucket List for Greenville, SC

Stressing up soaking up the very last of summer break and need ideas of things to do with your family in or near Greenville, SC? That’s what we are here for!. If the last couple weeks of summer break have snuck up on you and you’re blanking on ideas of things to with your kids that haven’t yet done or just need some places to make those memories before sending kids back to school, we’ve put together some ideas for you based on cost (because budgeting matters, right?).
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites

Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”. “With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.
SPARTANBURG, SC

