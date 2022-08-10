ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KATU.com

Smokejumpers & Hotshots handling lightning-caused fires

Lightning strikes from Tuesday's storms across Oregon caused 17 fires. The biggest, a 57-acre fire being put out by the Prineville Hotshots, who are working near home after spending weeks in the Southwest, Colorado, and Alaska. "The fire situation right now is pretty good, we did get a lot of...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Idaho State Journal

Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID
Augusta Free Press

Idaho Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money ID Online Casinos

Idaho was a popular gambling destination during the Prohibition era but, today, its gambling laws are much stricter. Whilst you can play slots and table games at Idaho online casinos, you will only find operators that are based and licensed offshore. In this guide, we’ll be providing you with the top 10 casino sites as agreed upon by our experts.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On

As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Transportation Department to dispose of damaged HQ

Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Transportation Board met in a special meeting on Aug. 5, where it voted unanimously to declare its water-damaged headquarters building on State Street as surplus property. This is the first step in selling the facility. Pursuant to Idaho Code 67-5709A, the Idaho State Board of Examiners will now transfer the property ...
IDAHO STATE
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE

