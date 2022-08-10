Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon Dept. of Human Services asks public to help find 15-year-old foster child
Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults. Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from Roseburg on August 3. Charlie uses they/them pronouns.
KATU.com
Man accused of trafficking 44,000 catalytic converters as Beaverton Police bust theft ring
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during a months-long investigation into a catalytic converter trafficking ring centered in the Portland metro area. Beaverton Police detectives started the investigation in late 2021. They say that while the crime...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,010 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,010 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police asking for help in locating the killer of a two-year-old wolf
BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. Police say on August 5, Fish and Wildlife troopers received information that a collared wolf,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
KATU.com
Smokejumpers & Hotshots handling lightning-caused fires
Lightning strikes from Tuesday's storms across Oregon caused 17 fires. The biggest, a 57-acre fire being put out by the Prineville Hotshots, who are working near home after spending weeks in the Southwest, Colorado, and Alaska. "The fire situation right now is pretty good, we did get a lot of...
Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
RELATED PEOPLE
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
KTVB
Camas Creek evacuation order remains due to Idaho's Woodtick Fire
The fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 5,400 acres as of Tuesday, July 9. The Woodtick Fire was caused by a lightning strike.
KATU.com
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s dead-last student spending rankings are infamous – but how or whether to improve them is a point of contention
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Idaho is infamous for its dead-last rankings in per-pupil spending. Every year, newspaper headlines around the state broadcast Idaho’s latest low ranking – but it’s not really news. It’s been the same story for at least a decade. So it was no...
Augusta Free Press
Idaho Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money ID Online Casinos
Idaho was a popular gambling destination during the Prohibition era but, today, its gambling laws are much stricter. Whilst you can play slots and table games at Idaho online casinos, you will only find operators that are based and licensed offshore. In this guide, we’ll be providing you with the top 10 casino sites as agreed upon by our experts.
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On
As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Transportation Department to dispose of damaged HQ
Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Transportation Board met in a special meeting on Aug. 5, where it voted unanimously to declare its water-damaged headquarters building on State Street as surplus property. This is the first step in selling the facility. Pursuant to Idaho Code 67-5709A, the Idaho State Board of Examiners will now transfer the property ...
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Comments / 0