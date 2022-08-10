ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Department of Health announces appointments for new COVID vaccine Novavax

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Hawaii Department of Health is providing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax, an alternative the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Novovax is two shots, provided three weeks apart, and available to those 18+. The vaccine is a protein subunit, and includes harmless...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii nonprofits face uphill battle in ending homelessness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - William Vierra has been on and off the streets for the past 30 years. And when he was housed, "I'd be working at a job and I wouldn't be able to pay after awhile cause I got laid off or I had some problems with another worker."
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Hawaii keiki struggling when it comes to educational, economic well-being

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Casie Wicklund, a mother of two young children, felt the burden today while grocery shopping as prices continue to surge in the islands. "Things that cost me about $15 last week, literally cost me $20 this week," she said. "I chose not to put certain things in my cart because I just feel...you get nervous like, 'Am I going to have enough money to pay for all of this?'"
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii's Campaign Spending Commission Investigates Attack Ads

HONOLULU (KITV-4) The state's campaign spending commission met on Wednesday to consider a complaint filed against Vicky Cayetano’s campaign. There is a limit on how much a person can donate to a candidate. But super PACS - or political action committees - are free to spend as much as...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army's Pohakuloa Training...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Treatment#Drug Treatment#Opioids#Drugs
KITV.com

Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development

HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gun permit applications decline, gun sales up in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of firearm permits processed across Hawaii decreased in 2021, but the number of actual firearms went up, according to the State Attorney General’s Office. The annual firearm registration report said permits decreased by 10.8% in 2021. And nearly 23,300 personal and private firearm permit...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045

OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

School supplies fully subsidized at 20 elementary schools in state's pilot program

NAALEHU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) officials have rolled out a program that will cover the cost of school supplies at 20 elementary schools. The newly enacted pilot program, (Act 142, Session Laws Hawai‘i 2022), provides families of schools eligible for Title I funding with free school supplies to set students up for educational success.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Teacher Shortage in Hawaii

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KITV.com

The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants

Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'. It’s time for Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ major fundraising event of the year, the 14th annual "The Good Table." By teaming up with honorary chair Chef Alan Wong and some of Hawaii's favorite restaurants, Lanakila Meals on Wheels is turning one meal into many – all to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy