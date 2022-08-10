Read full article on original website
Department of Health announces appointments for new COVID vaccine Novavax
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Hawaii Department of Health is providing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax, an alternative the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Novovax is two shots, provided three weeks apart, and available to those 18+. The vaccine is a protein subunit, and includes harmless...
Hawaii nonprofits face uphill battle in ending homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) - William Vierra has been on and off the streets for the past 30 years. And when he was housed, "I'd be working at a job and I wouldn't be able to pay after awhile cause I got laid off or I had some problems with another worker."
14 new COVID-related deaths, 3,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,606. First potential COVID cluster happens during first week of school at Hickam Elementary. The...
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
Hawaii's Campaign Spending Commission meet to handle complaints against Cayetano campaign
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The state's campaign spending commission met on Wednesday to consider a complaint filed against Vicky Cayetano’s campaign. There is a limit on how much a person can donate to a candidate. But super pacs - or political action committees - are free to spend as much as...
Hawaii keiki struggling when it comes to educational, economic well-being
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Casie Wicklund, a mother of two young children, felt the burden today while grocery shopping as prices continue to surge in the islands. "Things that cost me about $15 last week, literally cost me $20 this week," she said. "I chose not to put certain things in my cart because I just feel...you get nervous like, 'Am I going to have enough money to pay for all of this?'"
Hawaii's Campaign Spending Commission Investigates Attack Ads
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The state's campaign spending commission met on Wednesday to consider a complaint filed against Vicky Cayetano’s campaign. There is a limit on how much a person can donate to a candidate. But super PACS - or political action committees - are free to spend as much as...
Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island
HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army's Pohakuloa Training...
Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development
HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023. Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete...
Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Turning one meal into many. That is the goal of Lanakila Meals on Wheels' annual "The Good Table." The Good Table is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, helping support its meal-provider service to Hawaii's kupuna.
Gun permit applications decline, gun sales up in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of firearm permits processed across Hawaii decreased in 2021, but the number of actual firearms went up, according to the State Attorney General’s Office. The annual firearm registration report said permits decreased by 10.8% in 2021. And nearly 23,300 personal and private firearm permit...
Kauai baby recovering from cancer returns to Hawaii after more than 8-months away
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kauai baby on the road to recovery against leukemia, is finally back in the islands after spending more than 8-months at Seattle Children's Hospital. 10-month-old Seeley Borges and her parents touched down on Oahu on Sunday, greeted by Hawaiian Airlines agents with pikake lei.
Burning debate on whether Hawaii can go to 100% renewable energy by 2045
OAHU (KITV)- As the summer is heating up, so are electrical rates. As we told you over the weekend Hawaiian Electric forecasts user bills to go up by seven percent in Oahu, with the closure of the state's last coal plant. HECO will use petroleum power plants to help fill the void. Which may contradict the state's goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2045.
School supplies fully subsidized at 20 elementary schools in state's pilot program
NAALEHU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) officials have rolled out a program that will cover the cost of school supplies at 20 elementary schools. The newly enacted pilot program, (Act 142, Session Laws Hawai‘i 2022), provides families of schools eligible for Title I funding with free school supplies to set students up for educational success.
Teacher Shortage in Hawaii
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.
Political attack ads draw the attention of the state Campaign Spending Commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Voters aren't the only ones checking out political ads. A complaint filed with the state will have the Campaign Spending Commission taking a closer look to see if election rules have been broken. The complaint alleges some of the attack ads we've seen are more than just...
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
Everything you need to know about filling out your ballot for the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election
Election Day is almost here and while more than 100,000 people have already voted here on Oahu, some voters might still have their ballot at home. You have just a few more days to turn in your mail-in ballot. And for those of you who haven't, this is what it looks like. It comes sealed in an Official Election Mail envelope from the Elections Division.
The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants
Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'. It’s time for Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ major fundraising event of the year, the 14th annual "The Good Table." By teaming up with honorary chair Chef Alan Wong and some of Hawaii's favorite restaurants, Lanakila Meals on Wheels is turning one meal into many – all to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
