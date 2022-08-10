Read full article on original website
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to San Antonio
Lonnie Walker IV signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency after the San Antonio Spurs moved on.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently on the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
ESPN Suggests Raptors Trade Package for Kevin Durant Without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam
The Toronto Raptors may be able to build a trade package for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam, according to ESPN
Could Hornets Be Ideal Trade Suitor for Knicks' Julius Randle?
Julius Randle could benefit from a potential change of scenery using a trade between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker
‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.
NBC Sports
Kuzma goes off for 67 points in Utah pro-am game
Wizards basketball is still a couple of months away but Kyle Kuzma remains in the lab. Washington’s forward participated in a pro-am game in Utah this week. Most players tend to take it easy and give maybe 60% effort during these games, but Kuzma didn’t. He went off for 67 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the contest.
Knicks could include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
The Knicks look to make a splash in the offseason, and a rumored target is Jazz star All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — one of the bigger names who could be traded before the season starts. Mitchell is a special talent who has generated plenty of interest from teams across the league.
