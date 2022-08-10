ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kuzma goes off for 67 points in Utah pro-am game

Wizards basketball is still a couple of months away but Kyle Kuzma remains in the lab. Washington’s forward participated in a pro-am game in Utah this week. Most players tend to take it easy and give maybe 60% effort during these games, but Kuzma didn’t. He went off for 67 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the contest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Knicks could include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade

The Knicks look to make a splash in the offseason, and a rumored target is Jazz star All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — one of the bigger names who could be traded before the season starts. Mitchell is a special talent who has generated plenty of interest from teams across the league.
NBA

