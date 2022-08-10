ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murchison, TX

Comments / 0

 

KLTV

WebXtra: Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Proposed Tyler water rate change could have customers paying more

TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore Housing Development

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
TROUP, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar's sister, Jena, says in part, "at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive." Edgar's sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview Storm Damage

City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. This morning, the City of Tyler's Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County. The fire happened Wednesday in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area. Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A temporary home for children removed from traumatic situations will soon be open in one East Texas city. Hope Haven of East Texas announced the opening of a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Reports show several unanswered calls of abuse in Jayceion Mathis's case

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. This effort includes the installation of more than 70 of what it calls “vape detectors” at all four TISD high schools, as well as the TISD Career & Technology Center, with the aim of delivering the message “you will get caught.” Additional detectors will be installed at middle schools later in the coming school year.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

