Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WebXtra: Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
Proposed Tyler water rate change could have customers paying more
City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area. Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst. Updated: 16 hours...
Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills, change how they charge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. “There is never an easy time to […]
Kilgore Housing Development
City of Jacksonville proposes 22 City Charter amendments in upcoming November election
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In a recent post to City of Jacksonville, Texas – Government Facebook page, the city announced proposed city charter amendments are being added to the Nov. 8 election ballot. According to the city’s government page, The Charter of the City of Jacksonville was drafted in 1933, amid The Great Depression. It […]
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
Boil water notice issued for Troup
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
Westbound I-20 lane in Gregg County to be closed Thursday
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The westbound inside lane of Interstate 20 in Gregg County will be closed on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be repairing erosion in the inside lane. The outside lane will continue to be open. The...
Longview Storm Damage
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. This morning, the City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday...
Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County. The fire happened Wednesday in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area. Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well...
City of Tyler reporting several traffic lights out and heavy traffic
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City officials are reporting many traffic lights out on S. Broadway Ave. south of 8th Street. Per Tyler Police Department Facebook page, police are on the scene at several intersections and the City of Tyler Traffic Department is also on sight working on the lights. Traffic is reported to be heavy […]
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A temporary home for children removed from traumatic situations will soon be open in one East Texas city. Hope Haven of East Texas announced the opening of a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17...
Reports show several unanswered calls of abuse in Jayceion Mathis's case
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors.
Henderson County is drier than 90% of Texas, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies fought a 42-acre grass fire in the 15300 block of County Road 2500 Saturday. Firefighters were able to save a barn through their efforts. This is just one of several similar fires firefighters have been called to in the past week. The fire started when a vehicle […]
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. This effort includes the installation of more than 70 of what it calls “vape detectors” at all four TISD high schools, as well as the TISD Career & Technology Center, with the aim of delivering the message “you will get caught.” Additional detectors will be installed at middle schools later in the coming school year.
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
