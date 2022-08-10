ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Catch The Future X at ACL Music Fest on the Honda Stage October 8th!

Introducing a pop group like no other: The Future X features three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok. The group is working on new music and preparing for an upcoming tour, with a stop at Austin City Limits Music Fest! Luke Brown, Angie Green and Jayna Huges are joining us this morning with a special preview!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Kinda Tropical serves up the perfect cool summer cocktails with Still Austin Whiskey Co!

A cold refreshing cocktail is exactly what mother nature ordered to help beat this Texas-sized heatwave. And one beloved Austin name has TWO delicious spirits to help you make them! Jordan Dewing is here from Still Austin Whiskey Co along with Amy Mullens, owner of Austin favorite hangout, Kinda Tropical, and we are going to make nice cold whiskey and gin cocktails to quench your thirst!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate our city at Austin's 183rd birthday bash!

Celebrating Austin's 183rd birthday, and an even brighter future! Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is here with your invitation to several city celebrations!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Let's talk about Bruno!

On We Are Austin we definitely do talk about Bruno! This sweet 6-month-old pup was found on the streets in Mexico, and now Bruno is looking for a forever home. This Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday Kate Barlow is joining us from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue to share more about him and this non-profit's mission.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons

When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. Over the summer, Austin Independent School District spent about $85,000 on dispensers and $70,000 on the first batch of menstrual products to provide to students at no cost. Austin is the state’s fifth-largest district and joins Fort Worth, which will also offer supplies to students for free this fall, following a decision Dallas schools made last year.
AUSTIN, TX
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Bingo#Entertain#Linus Movies#Fantastic Fest#Hell Is#Blumhouse#Amazon Studios#Mexican#Best Performance
CBS Austin

Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

The bus driver shortage in Dripping Springs forces some routes to be canceled

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The bus driver shortage has some parents scrambling in Dripping Springs ISD. District officials canceled some bus routes until further notice. “Days before school starts, that's very difficult. Parents are working and they rely on that system to get their kids to school,” said Shellie Carriker, the mother of a Dripping Springs Middle School student.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
CBS Austin

Passengers re-screened after water main break triggers fire alarm at AUS Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Staff members at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are working to get all passengers re-screened at the Barbara Jordan Terminal after a falsely-triggered alarm caused evacuations Wednesday morning. Airport officials at ABIA said the fire alarm was triggered around 7:30 a.m. by "a water main break on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD completing security checks ahead of new school year

The May 24th school shooting in Uvalde was an eye-opener. So all summer long schools across Texas have been working to make their buildings more secure against armed intruders. Last weekend Austin ISD held its annual Back-to-School Bash to get kids and parents excited about going back to school. But...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured after overnight crash in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight crash involving a motorcycle and an "unknown" number of other vehicles in NE Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to the 9-1-1 call at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday at 839 W. Parmer Lane -- at the intersection with North I-35 Frontage Road.
AUSTIN, TX

