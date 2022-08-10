Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Catch The Future X at ACL Music Fest on the Honda Stage October 8th!
Introducing a pop group like no other: The Future X features three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok. The group is working on new music and preparing for an upcoming tour, with a stop at Austin City Limits Music Fest! Luke Brown, Angie Green and Jayna Huges are joining us this morning with a special preview!
CBS Austin
Kinda Tropical serves up the perfect cool summer cocktails with Still Austin Whiskey Co!
A cold refreshing cocktail is exactly what mother nature ordered to help beat this Texas-sized heatwave. And one beloved Austin name has TWO delicious spirits to help you make them! Jordan Dewing is here from Still Austin Whiskey Co along with Amy Mullens, owner of Austin favorite hangout, Kinda Tropical, and we are going to make nice cold whiskey and gin cocktails to quench your thirst!
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
CBS Austin
Celebrate our city at Austin's 183rd birthday bash!
Celebrating Austin's 183rd birthday, and an even brighter future! Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is here with your invitation to several city celebrations!
CBS Austin
From best places to live to new spots: dive into the latest issue of Austin Monthly!
Covering issues close to our hearts and in our own backyards, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern is here to tell us about their latest issue, including a feature about the best areas to live in Austin.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Let's talk about Bruno!
On We Are Austin we definitely do talk about Bruno! This sweet 6-month-old pup was found on the streets in Mexico, and now Bruno is looking for a forever home. This Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday Kate Barlow is joining us from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue to share more about him and this non-profit's mission.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares some estate planning mistakes to avoid
Planning for a future without you in it can be difficult. Luckily local attorney John Levy has the expert advice and options to help you make sure your loved ones are taken care of.
CBS Austin
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
CBS Austin
Look inside the DC-10 airtanker that gives firefighters the advantage against wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — Battling wildfires has air tankers taking off all day, almost every day from the Austin Airport. The local air tanker base was activated because almost 8,000 wildfires have scorched Texas so far this year. “This Very Large Airtanker (VLAT) is the only one stationed here in...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in Florence possibly stopped to help someone before being shot
Police are asking the community's help to find out what led to a 70-year-old woman’s death, just outside of Florence. Authorities say 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead last week in northwest Williamson County after being shot, possibly while stopping on the side of the road to help someone.
CBS Austin
Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons
When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. Over the summer, Austin Independent School District spent about $85,000 on dispensers and $70,000 on the first batch of menstrual products to provide to students at no cost. Austin is the state’s fifth-largest district and joins Fort Worth, which will also offer supplies to students for free this fall, following a decision Dallas schools made last year.
CBS Austin
Recent survey shows 70% of Texas educators surveyed consider quitting
A survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association shows out of 688 Texas educators, 70% reveal they’re on the verge of quitting. The last time the survey was conducted in 2018, it was 53%. “The real fear is how many of that 70% is not going to wait...
CBS Austin
Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
CBS Austin
The bus driver shortage in Dripping Springs forces some routes to be canceled
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The bus driver shortage has some parents scrambling in Dripping Springs ISD. District officials canceled some bus routes until further notice. “Days before school starts, that's very difficult. Parents are working and they rely on that system to get their kids to school,” said Shellie Carriker, the mother of a Dripping Springs Middle School student.
CBS Austin
Passengers re-screened after water main break triggers fire alarm at AUS Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Staff members at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are working to get all passengers re-screened at the Barbara Jordan Terminal after a falsely-triggered alarm caused evacuations Wednesday morning. Airport officials at ABIA said the fire alarm was triggered around 7:30 a.m. by "a water main break on...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD completing security checks ahead of new school year
The May 24th school shooting in Uvalde was an eye-opener. So all summer long schools across Texas have been working to make their buildings more secure against armed intruders. Last weekend Austin ISD held its annual Back-to-School Bash to get kids and parents excited about going back to school. But...
CBS Austin
Man charged for deadly baseball bat beating outside of North Austin convenience store
Police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal beating Wednesday outside a North Austin convenience store. 18-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 40-year-old Josue Salazar. The Austin Police Department says at around 1 p.m. officers responded to a call of a...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured after overnight crash in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight crash involving a motorcycle and an "unknown" number of other vehicles in NE Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to the 9-1-1 call at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday at 839 W. Parmer Lane -- at the intersection with North I-35 Frontage Road.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating 3 overnight shootings within 3 hours of each other
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating three shootings that occurred across Austin within a three-hour span early Thursday morning. The first shooting happened at 3:09 a.m. in downtown Austin in the 600 block of Neches Street at East 6th Street. Police say a woman was shot...
