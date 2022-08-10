DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break. The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22. Former Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado hit his 24th home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games, but struck out looking with two on in the ninth to end it for the Cardinals. They lost for the second time in three tries since winning seven straight. Jordan Hicks (3-6) walked two with one out in the seventh and was relieved by Génesis Cabrera. Charlie Blackmon pulled a grounder through the right side to snap a 2-all tie and José Iglesias followed with an RBI single up the middle.

DENVER, CO ・ 49 MINUTES AGO