NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County
New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
State Police: Three injured in Tuesday evening accident in Lyons Falls
WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
Mount Sinai Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Tow Truck
A Long Island man was killed after running into the back of a tow truck stopped in the roadway. The crash took place in Coram around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9. Preston Pavlo, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when his vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road, said the Suffolk County Police.
House fire destroys home in St. Regis Falls
SAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A house fire in St. Regis Falls left one family homeless after the structure burned to the ground. St. Regis Falls Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said the department received a call about a structure fire at a two-story home on Spring Street this morning around 5:22 a.m.
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Upstate NY man dies in single-car crash after being ejected from truck
Alexandria, N.Y. -- A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Alexandria Monday evening, troopers said. Steven J. Shoulette, of Redwood, was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the truck, according to a news release from State Police.
Someone Stole at NYS Parks and Recreation Vehicle at this State Park
New York State Police are looking for a gray pickup truck that was stolen earlier this week and Troopers say the victim in this case is the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation. A gray 2016 RAM 1500 single cab pickup has a cap on the back and...
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
North Country man charged with felony grand larceny in Pamelia, State Police say
PAMELIA- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense stemming from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Terence M. Williams, 57, of Carthage, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP
FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
