Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
Six Milwaukee Brewers who will make or break this season
The MLB trade deadline presents a strange dynamic within major-league clubhouses. Above all else, players want to win. If the front office is going to add to the roster to help the team win, players generally appreciate that. At the same time, when teams don’t make big splashes at the deadline, it could be read as a vote of confidence for the guys already on the roster — which one might think would be appreciated by the players who have gotten the team where it is.
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager. The odd play occurred in the top of the...
Now batting for the Rays (in practice Friday): Wander Franco
MILWAUKEE — The Rays are looking forward to having Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez back in their lineup before the end of the month. They could get a reminder this week of how they will look. Franco and Ramirez may take batting practice before Friday’s game, a visible sign of the progress they have made in recovering from hand injuries.
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
Kolten Wong kept out of Milwaukee matinee Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers will take the lefty-hitting Tellez out of the lineup against the Rays' southpaw. Luis Urias will move to second base while Mike Brosseau starts on the hot corner and hits out of the cleanup spot.
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman sitting on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will take a break after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Wednesday's starting designated hitter and Albert Pujols was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 135 batted balls this season, Gorman...
Albert Pujols homers, leads Cardinals past Rockies
Albert Pujols homered and finished with four hits, Nolan Arenado also went deep among his three hits, and the St.
