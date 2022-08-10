Read full article on original website
No. 8 Folsom is hungry to prove itself as the top team in Northern California
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Folsom Bulldogs of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, the No. 8 team in our countdown. FOLSOM TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHPaul Doherty: 4th season as Folsom head ...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer High School, 1980-1989: Athlete star power rises, and Flashdance arrives
This is the 10th in a series commemorating Placer High School. To celebrate the school’s 125-year anniversary, a school and community celebration will be held Oct. 1, sponsored by the Hillmen Foundation. Tickets are available at hillmenfoundation.org. Buildings. As with many decades, construction played a huge role in the...
Corey Shearer: Former Amador high school football star killed at Rancho Cordova party, family says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Family members said they're left with few answers after a former high school football star, loyal friend and beloved son was gunned down at a Rancho Cordova party. “My nephew will not be another statistic; we will get justice. He will not... just be another...
goldcountrymedia.com
West Coast World Series field in Lincoln includes Philippines National Team
The second annual West Coast World Series is set to begin this week, as eight teams travel to Lincoln’s McBean Stadium for the right to call themselves the best in the west. This year’s field includes teams from across the Pacific coast, on both sides. The Filipino National Baseball Team will take part in the tournament, as it prepares to qualify for the World Baseball Classic in the spring.
Sleep Train Arena could be no more by the time September ends
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more. Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.
whitneyupdate.com
Principal Scott Collins prepares for new school year, adjusts to new position
After beginning his new role as principal, Mr. Scott Collins has been working for the school and with staff members since mid-June. Collins originally applied for the position in May, and interviewed for it June 3, the day after school’s end. Following, Collins was interviewed for a second-round June 6, and his appointment was officially approved by the Rocklin USD trustees June 8 at a board meeting.
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Rocklin Unified students start school in district’s first dual immersion program
ROCKLIN, Calif. — More than 12,000 students returned to the Rocklin Unified School District Wednesday, and hundreds of those are attending a new state-of-the-art school that was built during the pandemic. Quarry Trail Elementary is making history because it's the first dual immersion school in Rocklin, meaning it has...
Elk Grove Unified reports bus driver shortage, worst in five years
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) has revealed it is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers as the start of the 2022-23 school year approaches. Currently, there are 130 bus drivers available in the district, about 17 less than the year prior, according to EGUSD spokesperson Xanthi Soriano.
CBS News
Del Paso Heights businesses have teamed up to hire off-duty cops to work the area
Del Paso Heights businesses are hiring Sacramento police officers to patrol their district. Armed security guards weren’t helping, so in a unique program, the business district is getting funding to hire off-duty officers to work the Del Paso Heights area.
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back, according to a family member of the woman. Janette Pantoja, 28, went on a day trip to Reno with...
Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian
SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450.
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight near a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Free agents wanted in Lincoln
Open a sports page on a given day and, whether it be baseball, football, basketball or soccer, what do you find? You are not surprised to find that another star athlete is seeking a new contract involving multi-millions of dollars for his or her services as a free agent. In...
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunset Whitney Phase I improvements nearly done
With East Trails Phase I improvements finishing up, the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved the next step for the 180-acre Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. The city bought approximately 184 acres of the shuttered Rocklin Golf Club in 2018. The land became the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area that the city of Rocklin is working to turn into parkland.
