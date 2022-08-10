ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer High School, 1980-1989: Athlete star power rises, and Flashdance arrives

This is the 10th in a series commemorating Placer High School. To celebrate the school’s 125-year anniversary, a school and community celebration will be held Oct. 1, sponsored by the Hillmen Foundation. Tickets are available at hillmenfoundation.org. Buildings. As with many decades, construction played a huge role in the...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

West Coast World Series field in Lincoln includes Philippines National Team

The second annual West Coast World Series is set to begin this week, as eight teams travel to Lincoln’s McBean Stadium for the right to call themselves the best in the west. This year’s field includes teams from across the Pacific coast, on both sides. The Filipino National Baseball Team will take part in the tournament, as it prepares to qualify for the World Baseball Classic in the spring.
LINCOLN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Folsom, CA
Football
Folsom, CA
Education
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
Folsom, CA
Sports
ABC10

Sleep Train Arena could be no more by the time September ends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more. Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.
SACRAMENTO, CA
whitneyupdate.com

Principal Scott Collins prepares for new school year, adjusts to new position

After beginning his new role as principal, Mr. Scott Collins has been working for the school and with staff members since mid-June. Collins originally applied for the position in May, and interviewed for it June 3, the day after school’s end. Following, Collins was interviewed for a second-round June 6, and his appointment was officially approved by the Rocklin USD trustees June 8 at a board meeting.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified reports bus driver shortage, worst in five years

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) has revealed it is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers as the start of the 2022-23 school year approaches. Currently, there are 130 bus drivers available in the district, about 17 less than the year prior, according to EGUSD spokesperson Xanthi Soriano.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
CBS Sacramento

Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month. On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County

AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento

You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Free agents wanted in Lincoln

Open a sports page on a given day and, whether it be baseball, football, basketball or soccer, what do you find? You are not surprised to find that another star athlete is seeking a new contract involving multi-millions of dollars for his or her services as a free agent. In...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sunset Whitney Phase I improvements nearly done

With East Trails Phase I improvements finishing up, the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved the next step for the 180-acre Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. The city bought approximately 184 acres of the shuttered Rocklin Golf Club in 2018. The land became the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area that the city of Rocklin is working to turn into parkland.
ROCKLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy