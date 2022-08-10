Read full article on original website
Marshawn Lynch Had Missing, Flat Tires During DUI Arrest, Pics Show
Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday ... with one tire completely missing, and at least one other flattened. TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the 2020 Shelby GT500 cops believe Lynch was driving prior to his arrest ... showing the front-left wheel's rim resting on the pavement, with no tire in sight.
HipHopDX.com
California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29
Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach
Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says
A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
Autopsy of Brianna Grier Confirms ‘Blunt Force Trauma’ To Head While in Police Custody
Brianna Grier, who died while in police custody, has an autopsy confirmed for the reason of her death. Reportedly Grier, 28, was having a mental health crisis when her family called 911 for help but the police didn’t bring the ambulance with them arriving alone. “When they used to...
New Orleans Cop Ignored Witness Who Reported Nearby Rape: Report
A New Orleans law enforcement officer stood by, apparently unmoved, as a witness approached him and pleaded with him to help an unconscious woman she’d spotted being raped out in the open a block away, NOLA.com reported Monday. The witness, an unnamed woman, was also on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Audio of the July 26 call was given to the publication by The Lens, an investigative outlet focused on New Orleans. In it, the distressed witness can be heard saying, “And this police officer [hasn’t] even moved! He’s still just parked here! What the fuck? Like, what the fuck are y’all doing?” The caller claims that two other police officers “just drove past, shone the headlights right on [the victim], and just continued to drive.” She then apparently returns to the scene, and reports that the suspect has fled. “He’s fucking gone!” the witness cries. “This fucking cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!” A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department declined to name the officer involved in the incident. The victim, who survived the attack, was “not ready to be part of” an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After Friend JayDaYoungan's Death
Just mere weeks ago, Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was tragically shot and killed outside of his Bogalusa home. Since then, fans and hip hop leaders alike have mourned the loss and lamented the violence that led to his untimely passing, which makes this recent news development all the more tragic. FG...
Viral Video Shows Patrolman Physically Assaulting Handcuffed Black Man
An unidentified Mississippi Highway Patrol member shoved Eugene Lewis to the ground by his neck, tossed him to the side of the road, and jumped on top of him, video shows.
Young Thug Faces New Gang, Drug, & Gun Charges: Report
The case stacked against Young Thug was already one that left his fans concerned, but a new report by WSBTV suggests that the rapper is facing even more legal trouble. We have been steadily reporting on the RICO case involving Thugger, Gunna, and two dozen others that prosecutors alleged are in a gang with the rappers. Authorities claimed that the group was responsible for robberies, assaults, and even murder, and in reports, they've named Young Thug as an alleged leader who was making street calls.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson sued for allegedly not attending camp
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a lawsuit filed against him recently. Not a welcome distraction during training camp for the fourth-year veteran. FlexWork Sports Management LLC, a sports management company, filed a federal lawsuit against Johnson. They allege Johnson violated his contract by missing out at a May youth football camp, per multiple reports.
Police: Group armed with frying pans assaults, robs man in NYC
NEW YORK — Police in New York City are looking for a group of suspects accused of using cooking pans to assault and rob a victim on the street. The victim, 34, was arguing with someone on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on July 21 when the group of suspects approached, police told WNYW.
Trevor Bauer Assault Accuser Files Countersuit Against MLB Star
Trevor Bauer's assault accuser is firing back at the MLB star after he sued her earlier this year ... filing a countersuit for battery against the Cy Young winner in Los Angeles. Lindsey Hill, from San Diego, filed a lawsuit for sexual battery and battery in federal court on Tuesday,...
