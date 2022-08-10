A New Orleans law enforcement officer stood by, apparently unmoved, as a witness approached him and pleaded with him to help an unconscious woman she’d spotted being raped out in the open a block away, NOLA.com reported Monday. The witness, an unnamed woman, was also on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Audio of the July 26 call was given to the publication by The Lens, an investigative outlet focused on New Orleans. In it, the distressed witness can be heard saying, “And this police officer [hasn’t] even moved! He’s still just parked here! What the fuck? Like, what the fuck are y’all doing?” The caller claims that two other police officers “just drove past, shone the headlights right on [the victim], and just continued to drive.” She then apparently returns to the scene, and reports that the suspect has fled. “He’s fucking gone!” the witness cries. “This fucking cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!” A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department declined to name the officer involved in the incident. The victim, who survived the attack, was “not ready to be part of” an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO