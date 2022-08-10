ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Safe2Tell reports decline, schools prepare mental health resources

By Maggy Wolanske
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children are heading back to school and mental health organizations are advocating for resources.

Safe2Tell is an anonymous tip line that parents and students can use to report threats.

“We need people to know if you see something, if you hear something, say something,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “You can share any threats that are against students so we can actually do something about it.”

The organization said report volume decreased by 22% in the last month and they are committed to protecting school safety in the new school year.

“We at the attorney general’s office, we’re committed to protecting school safety. That includes mental health. Often we hear about bullying activities and others…. Safe2Tell is part of the equation.”

Mental health experts explain the importance of having mental health resources available for students.

“It’s critically important that students have skills, resources to help their mental health, to help one another with their mental health,” said Jonathan Judge, Rise Above Colorado.

Rise Above Colorado is a nonprofit organization helping youth all across the state.

“We work with youth all across Colorado to empower them to make healthy decisions, connections and change to better themselves,” said Judge.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is another organization helping Coloradans affected by mental illness.

“We’re putting more resources into actually training the adults to be ready and be prepared,” said Ray Merenstein, NAMI Executive Director. “And we only hope we can get more resources for all the adults at the schools.”

Merenstein said to ask for help if you need it.

“The number one advice that I always give people is don’t wait,” said Merenstein. “We have the resources in the state and we’re building them more and more because we have all of these surroundings.”

With children heading back into school, Judge said it is important for parents to be aware of mental health resources and organizations.

“I would encourage caretakers and parents to become familiar with the resources available,” said Judge. “And just to understand that this is a tricky time for youth. The world has changed, but a lot of the fundamentals haven’t. It’s really critically important for youth to have that support.”

