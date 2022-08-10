ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

97X

New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix

A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport

After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
DAVENPORT, IA
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Lake Pepin II

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. You may have seen the billboard on the highway into LaCrosse, Wisconsin, that announced "God's Country." If Jonathan Carver's plans had worked out, that sign would be downstream a ways somewhere along Lake Pepin, that wide stretch of the Mississippi below Red Wing, Minnesota.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park

Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
WQAD

'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger

PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
PRINCETON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Council agrees to offer from Canadian Pacific

UPDATE: The Davenport City Council has agreed to take an offer from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The council voted unanimously Wednesday, when more than a dozen other people spoke against the measure at the council meeting. “Life-threatening to our citizens” were strong words from opponents of the Canadian Pacific Kansas...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA

