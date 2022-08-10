Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
wtmj.com
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin’s Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels promised to stand up for people who “have been left behind by the Democratic Party,” while Evers’ campaign called him “the most extreme and divisive nominee possible.” Earlier Tuesday, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary and will face Sen. Ron Johnson.
wtmj.com
Outgoing Wisconsin Democrat blasts republicans, praises President Biden for burn pit legislation
Ron Kind has represented Wisconsin’s third congressional district since 1997. A lot has changed since his first day in office, much of which he’s proud to have helped shephard. He’s hanging up his congressional cap at the end of his current term in January. “You always wish...
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISN
Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
wtmj.com
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney has defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow in Tuesday’s primary. Toney will go on to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Toney played up his courtroom experience; he has served as Fond du Lac County’s top prosecutor since 2013. Jarchow tried to paint himself as the more conservative candidate, criticizing the federal government, transgender athletes and President Joe Biden for rising inflation.
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney outlasted two sharply conservative opponents in Tuesday’s primary to win the right to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. With both Republicans and Democrats using attorneys general offices across the country to attack opposing presidential administrations’ policies in court, the stakes are big. Toney and Kaul are both experienced prosecutors, which means their race could hinge on larger political issues, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. For Kaul, that will likely mean hyping the lawsuit he filed seeking to undo an 1849 state law banning abortion.
wtmj.com
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
wtmj.com
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos: Gableman was an “embarrassment”
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) says his focus is on the future after beating his Republican counterpart Adam Steen, remaining the longest-serving Assembly leader in state history. Vos denounced former Justice Michael Gableman, who’s been steadfast in wanting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, saying Gableman...
wtmj.com
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar is locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race with a centrist challenger who has questioned Omar’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels has conceded the race to Omar, but it remains too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, haswon the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race is also unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.
wtmj.com
Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in Wisconsin, narrow Squad win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year, will take on Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a general election matchup that will help determine which party controls the Senate. Barnes would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.
wtmj.com
Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
wtmj.com
Balint wins House primary in Vermont; Omar faces challenger
WASHINGTON (AP) — A progressive Vermont state senator, Becca Balint, has topped Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. House. That immediately positions Balint to make history as the first woman representing Vermont in Congress. Also looking to score a victory for the left Tuesday is Minnesota Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is facing a centrist primary challenger. Another key House race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic congressman Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.
