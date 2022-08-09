ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget

A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
wgac.com

South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Party Guests

For the most part, people enjoy a great party. We appreciate them a bit more after spending 2 years in a pandemic and not being able to connect with friends and family. But not every party is a great part. This can be due to a few things: poor planning, tight spaces, bad hosts, or… the guests! And unfortunately, it seems South Carolina has some of the worst party guests!
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

If Biden forgave $10K in student loans, here’s how many SC residents would be freed from debt

Roughly 29.2% of South Carolina residents with federal student loans would see that debt completely wiped away if $10,000 in forgiveness was approved, a new analysis shows. The percentage equates to 203,899 people in the Palmetto State, according to a study from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace. The analysis comes after President Joe Biden promised to make a student loan forgiveness decision this month and some reports circulated that the administration is considering erasing $10,000 per borrower.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

Best Restaurants to Go to For a Date in North and South Carolina

Are you getting ready for a special date night? Maybe you’ve met someone recently you want to wine and dine or just do something special for your significant other. Well, Open Table knows a good restaurant can set the tone for an amazing date night experience. Between the food, the drinks, ambiance, and everything around you will all help things fall into play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Gyms#Fast Food Restaurant#Sugar#County Health Rankings#Dorchester#York#Berkley#Marlboro
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Connection

Republican Carroll O’Neal To Run For South Carolina House District 115

Provided by Carroll O’Neal for The Island Connection. Republican Carroll O’Neal has declared his candidacy for state representative in the fast-paced district that includes some of James Island and Johns Island and Kiawah and Seabrook islands. O’Neal desires to initially prioritize the following goals:. 1. Work with...
ELECTIONS
ngu.edu

NGU Ranks as Best Private Online College in South Carolina for 2022

With students’ changing demands for alternative education opportunities, online education continues to grow more popular as an option to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Colleges and universities offer online programs designed to match the academic requirements of on-campus degrees with added flexibility, affordability, and convenience. The online technology firm ZDNet.com, recently...
TIGERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
WBTW News13

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy