Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget
A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
wgac.com
South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Party Guests
For the most part, people enjoy a great party. We appreciate them a bit more after spending 2 years in a pandemic and not being able to connect with friends and family. But not every party is a great part. This can be due to a few things: poor planning, tight spaces, bad hosts, or… the guests! And unfortunately, it seems South Carolina has some of the worst party guests!
AOL Corp
If Biden forgave $10K in student loans, here’s how many SC residents would be freed from debt
Roughly 29.2% of South Carolina residents with federal student loans would see that debt completely wiped away if $10,000 in forgiveness was approved, a new analysis shows. The percentage equates to 203,899 people in the Palmetto State, according to a study from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace. The analysis comes after President Joe Biden promised to make a student loan forgiveness decision this month and some reports circulated that the administration is considering erasing $10,000 per borrower.
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina back-to-school guide: What you need to know before students head back to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It can be stressful planning for your student for the upcoming school year. However, this guide includes school start dates, vaccination requirements, school zone driving tips and more. BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST:. WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says to expect a warm start to...
kiss951.com
Best Restaurants to Go to For a Date in North and South Carolina
Are you getting ready for a special date night? Maybe you’ve met someone recently you want to wine and dine or just do something special for your significant other. Well, Open Table knows a good restaurant can set the tone for an amazing date night experience. Between the food, the drinks, ambiance, and everything around you will all help things fall into play.
SC working through $6B federal investment to address roads, bridges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bumpy or overcrowded South Carolina roads may soon be getting an upgrade. The state is working through a $6 billion federal investment to improve things like roads, bridges and airports. The money comes as part of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
The Island Connection
Republican Carroll O’Neal To Run For South Carolina House District 115
Provided by Carroll O’Neal for The Island Connection. Republican Carroll O’Neal has declared his candidacy for state representative in the fast-paced district that includes some of James Island and Johns Island and Kiawah and Seabrook islands. O’Neal desires to initially prioritize the following goals:. 1. Work with...
ngu.edu
NGU Ranks as Best Private Online College in South Carolina for 2022
With students’ changing demands for alternative education opportunities, online education continues to grow more popular as an option to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Colleges and universities offer online programs designed to match the academic requirements of on-campus degrees with added flexibility, affordability, and convenience. The online technology firm ZDNet.com, recently...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
1 South Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
Comments / 0