Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Braves call top prospect Vaughn Grissom up to big leagues
The Atlanta Braves Wednesday selected the contract of Vaughn Grissom to the major league roster and returned Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Little leaguers play like the pros at LMCU Ballpark
Some little leaguers in Kent County got the chance to play like professionals Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.
