Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions

The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
