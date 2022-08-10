ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AthlonSports.com

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking

On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Person
Dabo Swinney
WSPA 7News

Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

NTSB releases preliminary information on plane crash that claimed lives of Hartwell couple

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash last month that claimed the lives of a Hartwell couple in Wyoming. Charles “Charly” and Kelli Taylor Schell died when the 1979 Cessna P210N single-engine plane they were in crashed July 14 under unknown circumstances in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo, Wyo.
HARTWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men from Greenville were sentenced to prison following a string of armed robberies in January of 2019, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Solicitor Wilkins said evidence presented at trial confirmed that Keymore Dashun Barnwell and Kendrell De’Angelo Warren conspired together and robbed...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Protesters gather at Anderson Starbucks after demanding union, group says

ANDERSON, S.C. — Protesters gathered outside an Upstate Starbucks Monday to protest the suspension of workers and the store's closure by management. A couple dozen workers and supporters held signs reading "Closed due to unfair labor practices" and "We want answers" after they said management at the store on Clemson Boulevard, in Anderson, suspended workers in retaliation for trying to organize a union.
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger

GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

