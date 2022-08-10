ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State Debate: How Trumpy has Wisconsin become?, asks Ruth Conniff

The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks "how Trumpy are we Wisconsin?" Donald Trump-backed candidates shake up the state's GOP establishment in Tuesday's election, she observes, asking what's next?. It's a difficult topic, but the future of Social Security and Medicare is a necessary debate, writes Beloit Daily News columnist Bill...
Money doesn't win in all Wisconsin statewide races

Three of Tuesday’s statewide primary elections showed that money doesn’t always guarantee a win. Despite being outspent by their opponents, Democrats Doug La Follette and Aaron Richardson, as well as Republican Eric Toney, all emerged victorious from their primaries. Richardson and Toney had the tightest of margins. Attorney...
‘An impossible situation:’ Members leaving school boards amid politicization, divisiveness

Rick Grothaus graduated from Oconomowoc public schools in 1978. He came back and taught in Oconomowoc public schools from 1984 to 1987. After retiring from a school administrator position in a nearby district, he ran for the Oconomowoc School Board, winning one of two seats in April 2020. Soon after, his fellow board members elected him board president.
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
Letter | Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for sham investigation

Dear Editor: It is an outrage that Wisconsin taxpayers will have to foot the bill for Michael Gableman's outrageous so-called investigation into voter fraud in the 2020 election. Having to pay for this transparent ploy by Trump supporters to keep the divisive "big lie" alive via such a charade should...
