ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Some Good, Some Bad: White Sox Split Doubleheader in Kansas City

It was a double dose of an AL Central showdown Tuesday in Kansas City as the Chicago White Sox visited the Royals for a twin bill. The home team prevailed in the opener but the South Siders squeaked out a victory in the nightcap. Here’s how all the action unfolded.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism

Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles in the third, but Grienke struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu and induced Yasmani Grandal’s inning-ending grounder. “I don’t think you’re going to see a pitcher put on a display of tough pitches in a bigger spot than what he did right there with who was coming up,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He just found a different level. We’ve seen him do that a couple of times, but I don’t know that it was like that.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break. The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22. Former Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado hit his 24th home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games, but struck out looking with two on in the ninth to end it for the Cardinals. They lost for the second time in three tries since winning seven straight. Jordan Hicks (3-6) walked two with one out in the seventh and was relieved by Génesis Cabrera. Charlie Blackmon pulled a grounder through the right side to snap a 2-all tie and José Iglesias followed with an RBI single up the middle.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox Ss#The Chicago White Sox#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox#Bally Sports#The Texas Rangers
The Associated Press

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson undergoes successful surgery on finger

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson underwent successful surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, according to the team. His timeline to return still remains around the six week frame. Anderson injured his finger on a check swing from an at-bat against the...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season

The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4

Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy