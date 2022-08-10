ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34

In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Trump vs. Walker

The GOP primary for governor in Wisconsin is one of the top races to watch today. It’s become a proxy war of sorts between Trump, who has backed businessman Tim Michels, and former Gov. Scott Walker, who has former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Walker represents the state GOP’s old...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

5 races to watch Tuesday

Four states are holding primaries Tuesday, setting up battleground match-ups and potentially history-making candidacies. Voters will head to the polls in Vermont, Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which will host one of the most closely watched contests in the GOP primary for governor. The Badger State is also hosting a Democratic primary to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, but the top candidates dropped out in recent weeks and coalesced around Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
MINNESOTA STATE

