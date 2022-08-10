Read full article on original website
Court punishes Illinois prisons for ‘repeated failures’ to treat prisoners
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to improve health care for people in IDOC custody. It’s the latest chapter in a 12-year-long lawsuit between the state and inmates. They sued IDOC in 2010 for lack of healthcare, alleging more than 50,000 […]
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
walls102.com
Rebuild Illinois program to provide funding for LaSalle Veterans’ Home
LASALLE – Facilities at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs statewide are receiving $331 million in capital funding to address emergency and deferred maintenance projects. The LaSalle Veteran’s home will be receiving a portion of that funding, however a bulk of the funds would be directed at the home in Quincy, which will see multiple improvement projects. The plans for the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy include nearly $300 million spent on upgrading buildings, infrastructure, utilities, landscaping, and the demolition of aging buildings and expansion of the campus. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs provides long-term health care, education, mental health, housing, and employment to eligible veterans.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
aledotimesrecord.com
'Targets on us just got bigger': Illinois becomes US abortion epicenter after Roe's fall
GRANITE CITY, Ill. ― One by one, the women walked into the Hope Clinic past a shouting man at the edge of the parking lot, past the security guard booth and through the code-secured front door. Most made their way in the July heat up a flight of stairs...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
foxillinois.com
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
labortribune.com
Illinois backs down on Vandalia prison layoffs after AFSCME turns up the heat
Union workers at Vandalia Correctional Center in Illinois will not be facing reduced capacity or layoffs in the near future, following protests from AFSCME and local officials. AFSCME members had mobilized in recent weeks with petitions and appeals to elected officials after an announcement that the state was considering consolidation...
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
advantagenews.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
The federal government has issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters.
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
WAND TV
Pritzker announces $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State facilities through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois. According to the CDB, more than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7...
mymixfm.com
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
