ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 11

Jmart 67
1d ago

Upgrades????? Maybe the dumdocrats will start putting prisoners in there..... A smack on the hand isn't working... "MIDTERMS"....

Reply(1)
5
Related
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
walls102.com

Rebuild Illinois program to provide funding for LaSalle Veterans’ Home

LASALLE – Facilities at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs statewide are receiving $331 million in capital funding to address emergency and deferred maintenance projects. The LaSalle Veteran’s home will be receiving a portion of that funding, however a bulk of the funds would be directed at the home in Quincy, which will see multiple improvement projects. The plans for the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy include nearly $300 million spent on upgrading buildings, infrastructure, utilities, landscaping, and the demolition of aging buildings and expansion of the campus. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs provides long-term health care, education, mental health, housing, and employment to eligible veterans.
QUINCY, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Dixon Correctional Center#Doc
foxillinois.com

Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
ILLINOIS STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
advantagenews.com

The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ILLINOIS STATE
labortribune.com

Illinois backs down on Vandalia prison layoffs after AFSCME turns up the heat

Union workers at Vandalia Correctional Center in Illinois will not be facing reduced capacity or layoffs in the near future, following protests from AFSCME and local officials. AFSCME members had mobilized in recent weeks with petitions and appeals to elected officials after an announcement that the state was considering consolidation...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
hoiabc.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
WASHINGTON, IN
advantagenews.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

The federal government has issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters.
ILLINOIS STATE
mymixfm.com

Illinois shatters unclaimed property records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy