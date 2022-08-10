Read full article on original website
Foyt lands Bommarito backing for Kirkwood at WWTR
A.J. Foyt Racing will carry primary sponsorship from the Bommarito Automotive Group on the No. 14 Chevy driven by Kyle Kirkwood at next weekend’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technologies Raceway. Bommarito, which also serves as the event’s sponsor, follows Sexton Properties, which stepped up to support the No....
Nashville another chapter for Pagenaud in coping with the unexpected
Simon Pagenaud is no stranger to racing with vehicular adversity. In the 2000s, the Frenchman spent an entire sports car racing stint at the circuit formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park in Utah — wheeling a rocket-fast De Ferran Motorsports Acura prototype — with what he thought was a performance part hidden in the oddest of locations. Feeling a probing sensation within his undercarriage, Pagenaud figured it was a new top secret component that was installed before the race and dealt with the discomfort in his backside.
Vasseur explains reluctance to back Andretti F1 entry
Formula 1 should only allow new entrants if they help stabilize the sport for the years ahead with the likes of a power unit supply, according to Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur. Michael Andretti went public with his ambition to enter F1 as a team owner at the start...
The RACER Mailbag, August 10
Q: When is the insanity going to stop and we scrap the aeroscreen for an open halo? It seems a lot of time and resources wasted trying to over-engineer ways to keep the drivers from passing out in the heat. I’m curious to know if any data exists to show just how effective the screen has been in protecting drivers. Of all the incidents in the last few years where a driver has a near-miss with some debris, is it really the screen that saved a driver, or could the halo have been just as effective? I hear the NBC boys talking heat, humidity, cool suits, visibility issues etc a lot more than I hear them say “thank goodness for the aeroscreen.”
Motul Petit Le Mans: 25 years of action and memories, part 1
As Motul Petit Le Mans gets ready for its 25th running, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, we’re taking a look back on a few memorable races and moments from a quarter century of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s season-closing classic. It’s not just the stars behind the wheel who make Motul...
RACER, Vintage Motorsport again partnering LSR Foundation at Rolex Monterey Reunion
The RACER and Vintage Motorsport magazine team will be out in force once again throughout the Aug. 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion long weekend. CEO Paul Pfanner, VM’s D. Randy Riggs, VM and RACER’s Nick Lish, and several members of the advertising and marketing teams will be in Monterey, not only to cover the world-class vintage racing event but also to support the mission of the newly revitalized Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation (LSRF).
Formula E title race boils down to Seoul doubleheader
Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship comes to a close in this weekend with the Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, where the champion driver and team will be crowned and the world’s first all-electric motorsport series will mark 100 races. Heading into Rounds 15 and 16 this Saturday and Sunday (2:30am, CBS Sports Network) four drivers are still in contention for the title.
Second-place constructors' battle irrelevant – Wolff
Toto Wolff says the potential to beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship has no significance to Mercedes because it needs to get back winning titles. Ferrari has often had a car capable of winning races but a number of errors – ranging from strategic ones to poor reliability and driver mistakes – has allowed Mercedes to close to within 30 points in the fight for second in the standings. However, Wolff says he isn’t setting a target of beating Ferrari as he’s only interested in improving the car enough to continue for the championship.
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix
The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner
Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
Racing on TV, August 12-14
Above: Aerial view of the Seoul FE circuit in the Jamsil Sports Stadium. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
"We're clearly closing the gap" - Hamilton
Mercedes has clearly shown it is closing the gap to the top two teams this season given its results before the summer break, according to Lewis Hamilton. After a tough start to 2022, Mercedes has regularly been a long way adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull and unable to battle for podiums and victories without reliability issues for those ahead.
Spire adds sports car ace Rockenfeller for road courses
Spire Motorsports has added two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller to its driver lineup for this season’s final two road course races. Rockenfeller will drive the No.77 NationsGuard Chevrolet at Watkins Glen (Aug. 21) and at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9). “Since starting my professional racing...
