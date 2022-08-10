Q: When is the insanity going to stop and we scrap the aeroscreen for an open halo? It seems a lot of time and resources wasted trying to over-engineer ways to keep the drivers from passing out in the heat. I’m curious to know if any data exists to show just how effective the screen has been in protecting drivers. Of all the incidents in the last few years where a driver has a near-miss with some debris, is it really the screen that saved a driver, or could the halo have been just as effective? I hear the NBC boys talking heat, humidity, cool suits, visibility issues etc a lot more than I hear them say “thank goodness for the aeroscreen.”

