Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
mywalworthcounty.com
Election results Primary night Aug. 9
With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
wgtd.org
Kenoshan Who Gained Notoriety at County Board Meeting is Back
(WGTD)---He’s back. When we last saw him, Joel Trudell was in the process of being pried away from a Kenosha County Board podium during citizen comments after a verbal altercation with the county board chairman. Trudell was hauled off, and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing. After...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss election day, the county budget and more. Listen to the entire interview below…
Pritzker: GOP Gov. Candidate Bailey Owes Apology to Holocaust Survivors For Offensive' Comparison to Abortion
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who helped build the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, on Wednesday said Republican rival Darren Bailey must apologize to Holocaust survivors in the state for saying the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II can’t compare to the deaths from abortion. “What Sen. Bailey...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Questions about abortion, marijuana likely to be on November's ballot
From abortion to marijuana, leaders across southeast Wisconsin want to add questions to the ballot gauging interest on these hot topics.
wgtd.org
Abortion Test in Racine Could be Coming Up in November
(WGTD)---A test of public sentiment on the abortion issue in Racine could be coming up this November. Mayor Cory Mason and Alder Natalie Taft are proposing a referendum on whether the state’s 173-year-old anti-abortion law should be repealed. The law bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception...
WISN
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he'll challenge primary election results
BURLINGTON, Wis. — During WISN 12 News' town hall last week, GOP gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun said he would accept the results of the primary election, but on Monday, he made an about-face. Ramthun was answering a question by radio host Stan Milam on Janesville radio station, WCLO. "Am...
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Lake County Board votes to support state bill to ban automatic weapons, large magazines for ammo
The Lake County Board has no authority to ban weapons, but it voted to support a state bill that would ban both automatic weapons and large magazines for ammunition.
Candidates for Kenosha Sheriff plan to address mental health if elected
Kenosha County's four Republican candidates face off on Tuesday to find out who will be on the ballot in November.
WGNtv.com
Illinois Dems’ action on assault weapons doesn’t match rhetoric
CHICAGO — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park last month, Democrats have renewed their calls for a national ban on assault weapons. But WGN Investigates has found that some politicians’ words do not always match their actions. From the first hours after seven lives...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie Public Works director makes initial appearance | Crime & Courts
John Steinbrink Jr., the former director of the Pleasant Prairie Public Works Department facing multiple felony charges alleging theft and misconduct in public office, made his initial appearance at intake court Wednesday afternoon. Steinbrink Jr., 53, appeared in court in a dark suit and what appeared to be sunglasses. Court...
Kim Foxx denies she's to blame for recent turmoil at state's attorney office
Some critics in law enforcement and politics have accused Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caring more about the rights of the accused than victims. She rejected that, and seems to take such verbal jabs in stride.
kenosha.com
Another season of success: Kenosha County’s Summer Youth Employment Program in its 14th year
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Some put their...
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
newsfromthestates.com
National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest
National Guard soldiers during the curfew in Wauwatosa during 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
