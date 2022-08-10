ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Comforters to Help You Get the Most Out of Your Sleep

It’s been said that the average person will spend one-third of their life sleeping, or attempting to fall asleep. People do all kinds of things to fall asleep or get comfortable, from taking supplements, having a natural sounds soundtrack or music playing or utilizing essential oils. It’s important your bed is your oasis so that you not only fall asleep, but stay asleep, and that starts with your bed. Aside from your mattress, your comforter could be the next most important thing. Related: The Best Online Mattress Brands, Reviewed The best comforters can be a crucial element into maximizing your bed’s comfort...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bean Bags#Memory Foam#The Deseret News#Ladybug Bean Bag Chair
The Independent

How to work productively from your garden in a heatwave with these cool, sun-busting gadgets

With another UK heatwave on the way, and temperatures potentially set to rise to 35C over the next few days, people are popping on a bit of sun lotion and moving their offices outside into the garden, onto balconies and tiny patios. There really is nothing worse than having to sit indoors and work on a beautiful summer’s day. But the realities of working outside in the garden or on the balcony, with the sun shining on your face, glare hitting the screen and your laptop constantly overheating might make it less of an enjoyable experience than you first thought.While...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
House Digest

Why You Shouldn't Wash Sheets And Towels Together

It's that time of the week again — laundry day. Some of us dread it, while others can't wait to load up their washer. No matter which side of the scale you fall on, we can all agree that we get a little lazy with our laundry sometimes. Who wants to actually take the time to sift through their hamper and separate towels from sheets? They're essentially the same thing ... right? Unfortunately, for those who dislike sorting, it's not a good idea to wash your sheets and towels at the same time.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Beige-on-Beige Bathroom Gets a Modern Redo Thanks to Paint and Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bathrooms from the 1950s and ’60s are known for their pastel (especially pink)-colored tiles, while 1980s bathrooms had shell-shaped sinks, and ones from the 1990s had oak cabinetry, sheet mirrors, and flush-mount fixtures. What will 2020s bathrooms be known for? Sleek tile, framed-edge mirrors, and brass hardware all are among the common trends in some of the most stylish ones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Shailene Woodley Buys Gorgeous Midcentury Modern House That Is Famous for Glam Fashion Photoshoots

Shailene Woodley has put her split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers behind her and she’s moving on to a stunning Beachwood Canyon home. The Big Little Lies star paid $4.4 million in an off-market deal for the 1958-built home that is well-known in fashion circles. Its stunning architecture, created by Kazumi Adachi, has made it a coveted spot for glam photoshoots for magazines like Vogue and GQ. We don’t know if the 30-year-old actress wants cameras and crew members traipsing through her new home, but she can always rent it out if she’s away on location.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Away's New Luggage Will Make You Want to Get Outdoors

The state of the world being what it is, we all could use more than a few minutes to unplug outdoors. (Or, as Twitter would say, "go touch some grass.") When you're ready to put the laptop down, take a deep breath, and get outside for an extended time, Away's latest collection is ready for you to pack.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy