U.S. Politics

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
AFP

'Day of conquest' as Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. While Afghans acknowledge a decline in violence since the Taliban seized power, the humanitarian crisis has left many helpless.
US News and World Report

North Carolina Rep. Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
US News and World Report

U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
US News and World Report

AP-NORC Poll: Many in US Doubt Their Own Impact on Climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.
US News and World Report

Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Targets Near Russia's Mediterranean Bases - Sources

AMMAN (Reuters) -Israel hit Iranian targets in a series of strikes on Sunday near the ancestral home region of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and close to Russia's main Syrian bases on the Mediterranean coast, regional intelligence and Syrian military sources said. The Syrian army earlier said three servicemen were...
US News and World Report

U.S. Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan With China Tensions Simmering

TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own...
