'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
Fox News host wonders aloud if Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudi Arabians
Eric Shawn asked if Donald Trump had tried to sell or share the documents found by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago with "the Russians" or "the Saudis."
India and Pakistan at 75: partition remains an open wound as new friction points arise
The global arena in which the nuclear-armed neighbours confront each other is changing radically
'Day of conquest' as Taliban mark turbulent first year in power
Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. While Afghans acknowledge a decline in violence since the Taliban seized power, the humanitarian crisis has left many helpless.
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the attack. Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing...
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska. In 1947, India gains independence from...
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
North Carolina Rep. Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept
(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
AP-NORC Poll: Many in US Doubt Their Own Impact on Climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.
Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Targets Near Russia's Mediterranean Bases - Sources
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israel hit Iranian targets in a series of strikes on Sunday near the ancestral home region of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and close to Russia's main Syrian bases on the Mediterranean coast, regional intelligence and Syrian military sources said. The Syrian army earlier said three servicemen were...
U.S. Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan With China Tensions Simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own...
Duke Aiona Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:09 a.m.
