On August 14 1912, a small New Zealand newspaper published a short article announcing global coal usage was affecting our planet’s temperature. This piece from 110 years ago is now famous, shared across the internet this time every year as one of the first pieces of climate science in the media (even though it was actually a reprint of a piece published in a New South Wales mining journal a month earlier). So how did it come about? And why has it taken so long for the warnings in the article to be heard – and acted on? The fundamental science has...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO