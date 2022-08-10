ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
Asia Shares Mixed, China Cuts Rates as Data Disappoints

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Monday after China's central bank trimmed key lending rates as a raft of economic data missed forecasts and underlined the need for more stimulus to support the world's second largest economy. Retail sales and industrial output both rose by less than expected...
Asian Shares Mixed After China Cuts Key Rate, Japan GDP Up

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China's central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined.
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie and his supporters are the only people to blame for Friday's attack on the novelist, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Rushdie is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state.
New Zealand to Deploy 120 Troops to Britain to Train Ukrainian Troops

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand is sending 120 military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in front-line combat, the government said on Monday. The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective in combat, including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and other skills.
China's Huawei Says First-Half Profit Drops 52% as Demand Weakens

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. Revenue dropped 5.9% year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.73 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.
For 110 years, climate change has been in the news. Are we finally ready to listen?

On August 14 1912, a small New Zealand newspaper published a short article announcing global coal usage was affecting our planet’s temperature. This piece from 110 years ago is now famous, shared across the internet this time every year as one of the first pieces of climate science in the media (even though it was actually a reprint of a piece published in a New South Wales mining journal a month earlier). So how did it come about? And why has it taken so long for the warnings in the article to be heard – and acted on? The fundamental science has...
Marketmind: Fasten Your Seat Belts

A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. Just as investors were starting to get more confident about a soft landing for the world's largest economy, with strong jobs growth and cooling inflation, China is playing spoilsport. A slew of data from the second-largest economy missed market...
