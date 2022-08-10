ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Couple gets kick out of taking Vero Beach Karate to new level

Jason and Shannon Wesley have picked up the gauntlet at Vero Beach Karate Association, founded in 1971, after the 2020 passing of VBKA founder William Willis, who had attained the rank of 10th Degree Black Belt in Sanuces Ryu Jiu-Jitsu and the title of Grand Master. Willis already had two...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her

Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Education
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

The Bonneville Foundation, Helmets and Heels

The Inaugural Helmets and Heels fundraising event benefitting The Bonneville Scholarship Foundation kicked off at Los Cocos Bar & Restaurant in Port St. Lucie recently. Donning high-heels, a spirited team of local women strutted in, ready to learn football terminology, player positions, and score-keeping from former Arena and Indoor League player Michael Bonneville.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Central High School#Real Estate Broker#Mental Health#K 8
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | 5733 Gauguin Terrace

Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This beautiful & luxurious NEW BUILD home has a modern & elegant style and features a spectacular backyard with outdoor kitchen, heated pool with resistance, and stunning views over the lake. Artistry is a stunning new...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth

Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
JUPITER, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids

Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy