St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
veronews.com
Couple gets kick out of taking Vero Beach Karate to new level
Jason and Shannon Wesley have picked up the gauntlet at Vero Beach Karate Association, founded in 1971, after the 2020 passing of VBKA founder William Willis, who had attained the rank of 10th Degree Black Belt in Sanuces Ryu Jiu-Jitsu and the title of Grand Master. Willis already had two...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach
Two new dog parks have opened: one for large dogs and another for small pups in Royal Palm Beach. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location.
veronews.com
Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her
Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
The Bonneville Foundation, Helmets and Heels
The Inaugural Helmets and Heels fundraising event benefitting The Bonneville Scholarship Foundation kicked off at Los Cocos Bar & Restaurant in Port St. Lucie recently. Donning high-heels, a spirited team of local women strutted in, ready to learn football terminology, player positions, and score-keeping from former Arena and Indoor League player Michael Bonneville.
Portside Breakfast and Lunch to Open in West Palm Beach
Get ready for pancakes, bennies, handhelds and more
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach
Someone in Delray Beach won the lottery and they didn't even have to buy the ticket. The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 5-10-11-12-26.
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun
A Palm Beach County landmark is closing its doors at the end of August. The Atlantis Skateway in Greenacres is calling it quits after 47 years of serving up good times and great fun.
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
luxuryrealestate.com
Just Listed | 5733 Gauguin Terrace
Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This beautiful & luxurious NEW BUILD home has a modern & elegant style and features a spectacular backyard with outdoor kitchen, heated pool with resistance, and stunning views over the lake. Artistry is a stunning new...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Back to school in Palm Beach County by the numbers: Teachers, meals, bus stops, calendar
As students go back to school Wednesday in Palm Beach County, they won't be alone. Nearly 23,000 employees, including teachers, bus drivers, student support staff, maintenance technicians, nurses and food service staff members will join them. Palm Beach County School District leaders often refer to the district as the county's...
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth
Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
WPTV
School bus pulled over for speeding in Boynton Beach school zone
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus was pulled over Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. WPTV witnessed bus 4029 being pulled over for speeding in the Citrus Cove Elementary school zone. The bus had just dropped off students for their first day of school.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids
Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
