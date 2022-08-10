ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Philly

Nearly 40 Dogs Removed From Deplorable Conditions At South Jersey Home

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of dogs filled with fleas have been removed from a home in South Jersey. An animal rescue has stepped up to nurse them back to health, but help from the community is needed. Animal Control pulled back onto Newcomb Lane in Pennsville on Tuesday morning after neighbors told Eyewitness News that they’ve been complaining for weeks of dogs crying and knocking over trash cans. 37 dogs have been removed from a home in Pennsville, NJ over the past two days. We’re told the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and are in rough shape. @RRescues is now...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
MIAMI, FL
The Daily South

100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help

Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL

