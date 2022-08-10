ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Aug 11, 2022

"The Boys and Girls Club inspires me. I came there to become a leader and it taught me how to be one." - Nathan W., Junior at Pine View School for the Gifted. [Politics] Rich Promises Ethical Approach on Sarasota Commission. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. Health care consultant Sheldon Rich sat...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Rich Promises Ethical Approach on Sarasota Commission

Health care consultant Sheldon Rich sat before in City Hall speaking to the Sarasota City Commission. But he doesn’t feel members were always listening. “Everything felt pre-ordained,” he said. “A few things really could have gone another direction if ears had been opened.”. Now Rich wants to...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.

Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former PNC Bank building sells for $2.2 million in Lakewood Ranch

Multi-location dentistry practice to occupy property;. SVN Commercial Advisory Group represents buyer and seller. Sarasota, Fla. (August 10, 2022) – Two advisors from SVN Commercial Advisory Group have managed the sale of a former PNC Bank building in the bustling Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County. The property, which contains 3,400 square feet, sold for nearly $2.2 million and will house a sedation dentistry office.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
County
Desoto County, FL
Local
Florida Society
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Commission, At-Large: Carol Whitmore

The longest-serving current member of the County Commission and a former mayor of Holmes Beach, Carol Whitmore said her history in local government, including her established relationships with major political figures, gives her an advantage in meeting the needs of the county. She said when she first joined the board...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hermitage Artist Retreat and Aspen Music Festival Celebrate Hermitage Prize in Composition

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) and the Aspen Music Festival and School (Aspen, Colorado) are commemorating the 10th year of the Hermitage Prize in Composition with a video celebrating the impact of the unique prize. The video features exclusive interviews with past winners, renowned AMFS faculty members, and leading Hermitage Fellows in the field of music reflecting on the impact of the award in its first ten years. To view, please visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org/HermitagePrizeAspen. At each festival since 2013, an exemplary composition student attending the Aspen Music Festival and School is awarded the distinguished Hermitage Prize in recognition of their accomplishments and to foster the development of future work. The recipient is selected by a distinguished panel of AMFS composition faculty and leadership, and receives a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 stipend. The idea for this recognition was first conceived when Hermitage Fellow Robert Spano, Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony and the AMFS, was in residence at the Hermitage. Spano emphasized how beneficial the Hermitage had been for him and his work: “The opportunity to be so focused and undistracted – it’s unbelievable – not only because of the time, but because of the space itself.” Thus, the Hermitage Prize in Composition was created to offer the same experience to young talented composers just beginning their careers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Nonprofits#Charity#The Community Foundation#The Syc Cares Fund#The Sarasota Yacht Club
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy ready to open for its first year

Andrew Cordani, a ninth grader at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, felt like he is part of the K-12 charter school’s building process, and its future. On Aug. 8, he walked around his "learning village" with his parents, Puli and Mark Cordani, seeing what lies ahead when the school year begins Aug. 10.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
invisiblepeople.tv

Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew

Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
COUNTRY CLUB, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Bradenton Airport Continues to Improve Services Here on the Suncoast

We are fortunate to have an amazing airport that services Sarasota and Manatee county travels. The Sarasota Bradenton Airport has continued to add services, improve facilities and expand the numerous direct flight options in the last few years. The changes continue at a pace to ensure the growing numbers of travelers passing through the airport enjoy the efficiencies of the more local airport when making reservations. In just the last ninety days, more good news regarding additional improvements at the airport has made headlines.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy