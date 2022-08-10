Read full article on original website
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 New Cryptocurrency to Invest in During The Crypto Bear Market
With prices down significantly since the start of the year, there’s no better time to stock up on the top 5 new cryptos to invest in. In order to make the selection process easier, we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 new cryptos to invest in and providing an overview on how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
NEWSBTC
The CoinLoan Customer Satisfaction Survey Confirms Crypto’s Bright Future
9th, August 2022, Tallinn: Even though recent market challenges have impacted the crypto market, most investors remain optimistic about its future – a CoinLoan survey revealed. All CoinLoan customers were invited to complete a survey about their level of satisfaction with the company’s services, including lending, interest accounts, security,...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 cryptos for a balanched protfolio: Supontis (PON), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC)
What many thought was just a craze has turned out to be one of the pioneering technologies to drive change in the financial services sector. Indeed, cryptocurrencies have taken the world by surprise with the meteoric rise in both their valuations and popularity. Without a central agency controlling the transactions on a distributed ledger, blockchain based cryptocurrency tokens and non-fungible tokens have enabled seamless transfers of wealth and assets while offering investors benefits like data privacy. For investors who are looking for long term cryptocurrency investments, their search ends with Supontis (PON), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC). Here’s a brief description about their key features.
NEWSBTC
Coinmerce: Boosting the Adoption of Cryptocurrency Through Web3
Financial systems have taken a different turn since the launch of cryptocurrencies in 2009. Not only did the world experience the meteoric rise of digital assets, but technology advancement also increased, making it easier for financial transactions to occur efficiently. Consequently, many blockchain platforms came to life as more individuals...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
NEWSBTC
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
How to Get – and Gain More – From Customer Reviews
How often do you start a product search on Google? You’re not alone. Nearly half of all product searches start on the search engine. And the reviews attached to those products can make or break a relationship with potential or even current customers. Birdeye, a review management and messaging platform, released a report on the importance of Google reviews that says 92 percent of consumers read online reviews before even visiting a business. “While all review sites are important, Google’s reviews have the most impact because people turn to Google more than any other search engine or review site,” the Birdeye report...
NEWSBTC
Will “The Merge” Be A Buy The Rumor Sell The News Event For Ethereum?
Ethereum is coming into heavy resistance north of $1,900 as the cryptocurrency attempts to push further into previously lost territory. Today, ETH core developers announced a tentative date for the upcoming “Merge” event set for September 15 to 16, 2022, which could bolster bulls’ attempts to climb higher.
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
NEWSBTC
TA- Shiba Inu Price Struggles, But Could Be Set For A Major Run
The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be set for a major run as it holds its support against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin’s (BTC) price saw a bounce from $23,000 to $24,800 as the favorable news from the consumer price Index (CPI) saw a good response across the boards in the crypto market as the price of Shiba Inu eyes $0.00001700.
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
NEWSBTC
CryptoDickbutts NFTs Erect Nearly 700% In Daily Sales Volume
CryptoDickButts (CDB) floor price has skyrocketed with the overwhelming support from popular influencers. CDB soared on Sunday, outpacing other well-known NFT collectibles with significant volume. CDB was able to land the 6th spot for the largest daily trading volume for NFTs on OpenSea. As of this writing, CryptoDickbutts has soared...
freightwaves.com
FourKites dismantling document management platform Haven, lays off some workers
Real-time visibility provider FourKites plans to shut down ocean shipping document management and tracking solution Haven by the end of this year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, though founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal says Haven has simply become part of a broader platform. Separately, the company has...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Investors Close 300k Long Positions on Bitfinex, Rally To Stop Soon?
Data shows around 300k in ETHUSD long positions have been closed on the Bitfinex Ethereum futures market, something that could provide impedance to the latest rally. Ethereum Long Positions Have Dropped By More Than 300k During The Last Few Days On Bitfinex. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of Historical Bull-Bear Junction
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR indicator has found resistance at the historical junction between bull and bear markets. Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of The “Value=1” Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR has been rejected from the breakeven mark recently.
TechCrunch
Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong
I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
NEWSBTC
Market Sentiment Shoots Up As Bitcoin Eyes $25,000
The crypto market sentiment had taken a beating when the price of bitcoin fell to a new cycle low of $17,600. With this, investor sentiment had plummeted to new yearly lows. But slowly, the market sentiment had recovered and made its way out of the extreme fear territory. That is until now when the market sentiment has recorded an enormous push upward off the back of another market rally.
NEWSBTC
Youniverze (YUNI), The New Cryptocurrency To Make Waves Like Uniswap (UNI) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
The crypto space is filled with technology that is breaking new grounds. Ideas focused on making the community more effective and running to solve the problems of community members. These ideas have given rise to new projects and platforms that facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The...
