What many thought was just a craze has turned out to be one of the pioneering technologies to drive change in the financial services sector. Indeed, cryptocurrencies have taken the world by surprise with the meteoric rise in both their valuations and popularity. Without a central agency controlling the transactions on a distributed ledger, blockchain based cryptocurrency tokens and non-fungible tokens have enabled seamless transfers of wealth and assets while offering investors benefits like data privacy. For investors who are looking for long term cryptocurrency investments, their search ends with Supontis (PON), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC). Here’s a brief description about their key features.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO