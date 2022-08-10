Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Popular Pair Retiring After 32 Years Running Highly-Rated Pizzeria In Hopewell Junction
The owners of a favorite Hudson Valley pizza shop have decided to retire after 32 years in business. Johnny and Drita Tomaj, the owners of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, who won Daily Voice's Best Pizza in Dutchess County several years ago, said it's time to spend time with the grandkids instead of tossing pizza dough.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
newyorkled.com
2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY
We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to Sidewalk Concerns
As a resident of Suffern near Airmont, my question is, why are there little to no sidewalks on our streets? Even busy roads like Campbell or Cragmere have no shoulders for people to walk along, and it often becomes dangerous. There is a beautiful park at the corner with no...
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
hudsonvalleypress.com
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
riverjournalonline.com
Story Update: Briar’s Restaurant Closes, On the Market for $1.5 Million
The Briar’s, an Ossining mainstay for at least six decades, has plated its last meal — for now, at least. The cozy inn on North State Road closed its doors earlier this summer and the property is on the market for $1.5 million, its price dropping by $100,000 from its initial listing.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
